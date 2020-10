Close Turkish Cypriot election result leaves peace deal in the balance Turkish Cypriot voters must decide in a second round run-off next week between Mustafa Akıncı, who favours talks to reunite the island, and Ersin Tatar, who wants closer ties with TurkeyView on euronews

Nationalist candidate Ersin Tatar wins Turkish Cypriot leadership vote Local officials confirm he narrowly defeated the left-wing incumbent Mustafa Akıncı in Sunday's run-off vote