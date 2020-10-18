Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

If You Really Knew What's On Your Hands, You'd Wash Them More Often

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:40s - Published
If You Really Knew What's On Your Hands, You'd Wash Them More Often

If You Really Knew What's On Your Hands, You'd Wash Them More Often

In the 1840s, a Hungarian doctor noticed that when doctors performed autopsies and then helped women give birth, it led to a higher death rate among the mothers.

Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis then implemented chlorine handwashing practices throughout the hospital, and death rates dropped significantly.

According to Business Insider, at any given time, every person's hands are covered with a few 100,000 to several million germs--all of them constantly on the move.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bitcoin (BTC) price approaching profit-taking zone as bulls eye $13,800

Bitcoin (BTC) price approaching profit-taking zone as bulls eye $13,800 Bitcoin (BTC) price has continued its impressive bull run to trade above the $12k handle again. As...
Invezz - Published

Hands on with Apple's MagSafe charger and silicone cases

Apple's MagSafe accessories have started to show up at customers' doorsteps. We take a look at a few...
AppleInsider - Published

India hands over apprehended PLA soldier to Chinese authorities

The development comes even as India and China ties remain tense due to Chinese aggressive actions at...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsBBC News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

‘Sack my govt if you want’: Punjab CM hands over legislation against farm laws [Video]

‘Sack my govt if you want’: Punjab CM hands over legislation against farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh handed over to Governor the resolution passed against Centre’s farm laws. Singh said he doesn’t care if President’s rule is imposed or if his..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:59Published
Blast in Karachi building kills at least 5, probe underway | Oneindia News [Video]

Blast in Karachi building kills at least 5, probe underway | Oneindia News

Blast in Karachi residential building kills at least 5, triggers panic amid opposition protest in Pakistan; Calcutta HC eases restrictions on visitors' entry in pandals day ahead of Durga Puja; India..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:29Published
Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses – Shaping the „NOW & NEXT“ - Off-Road Exterior Design [Video]

Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses – Shaping the „NOW & NEXT“ - Off-Road Exterior Design

Construction calls for a hands-on approach. It's a tough job that requires hardy workers. The new Mercedes-Benz Arocs has all the qualities required to be the perfect partner for construction-related..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:43Published