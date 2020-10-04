Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him.
South Carolina is a longtime bastion of Southern conservatism.
And if former state Democratic Party chairman Jamie Harrison beats three-term GOP Sen.
Lindsey Graham, it would be a jolt to Democrats across the country.
According to Business Insider, the Senate race has become part of the expanded Democratic calculus for winning a Senate majority.
Surveys conducted by Morning Consult and Quinnipiac University show the race as either tied or with one candidate holding a small lead.