Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him.

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him.

Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him.

South Carolina is a longtime bastion of Southern conservatism.

And if former state Democratic Party chairman Jamie Harrison beats three-term GOP Sen.

Lindsey Graham, it would be a jolt to Democrats across the country.

According to Business Insider, the Senate race has become part of the expanded Democratic calculus for winning a Senate majority.

Surveys conducted by Morning Consult and Quinnipiac University show the race as either tied or with one candidate holding a small lead.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison neck-and-neck in South Carolina Senate race

A new poll shows Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNYTimes.comUSATODAY.com


Jaime Harrison Brings Plexiglass Barrier to South Carolina Senate Debate to Separate Himself From Lindsey Graham

Jaime Harrison Brings Plexiglass Barrier to South Carolina Senate Debate to Separate Himself From Lindsey Graham Jaime Harrison, the former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman who is challenging incumbent Sen....
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comMashable



Tweets about this

Ronwell28

Ronwell Nagales ☮️🇵🇭🇺🇸🎃 @stephengrovesjr Lindsey Graham needs to go because he's PART of a regime change team! Those who voted for Lindsey… https://t.co/fogNYm92Nv 15 hours ago

Crass_One

Crass_One @henrymcmaster @AveryGWilks @JoeBiden @realDonaldTrump @LindseyGrahamSC I couldn't agree with you more on this! If… https://t.co/GPKIpfjcNg 22 hours ago

travelgraham

FLIP the SENATE & Dump Trump Yes, absolutely! He & his spawn have high level security clearances. They wasted no time getting all the dirt they… https://t.co/DOtnMMNNW1 2 days ago

judiguilbeaux

jag only @Newsweek Senators like Lindsey Graham have turned on their constituents. I don't believe they wanted them to cede… https://t.co/puyJR5MWT2 3 days ago

JayFromCO

Jay Ellaytch @dbongino And now we know why Lindsey Graham wanted to delay ACBs confirmation as long as possible. Vote should've… https://t.co/7DpNiG3lsp 3 days ago

xthatnmore

Mysteriously Unnamed RT @JayFromCOmemes: @catturd2 Now we know why Lindsey Graham wanted to delay ACBs confirmation as long as possible. Vote should've been hel… 4 days ago

slone_damon

dslocowboy RT @JayFromCOmemes: @gatewaypundit And now we know why Lindsey Graham wanted to delay ACBs confirmation as long as possible. Vote should've… 4 days ago

JayFromCO

Jay Ellaytch @gatewaypundit And now we know why Lindsey Graham wanted to delay ACBs confirmation as long as possible. Vote shoul… https://t.co/g5UqeWXjTq 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied [Video]

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied

Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina. Graham is one of the most high-profile..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
California Sen. Feinstein Takes Heat Over Warm Words for Lindsey Graham [Video]

California Sen. Feinstein Takes Heat Over Warm Words for Lindsey Graham

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s kind words directed at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), along with a friendly hug, have stirred outrage among prominent liberals. Joe Vazquez reports. (10-15-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published
Senators Hug Without Masks After SCOTUS Hearing [Video]

Senators Hug Without Masks After SCOTUS Hearing

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) shared a maskless hug after the conclusion of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:43Published