Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss Jordan Pickford challenge on Van Dijk Everton and Liverpool bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss a heavychallenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Virgil Van Dijk duringthe Merseyside derby.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk needs surgery on the ACL injury sustained in the 2-2 draw at Everton on Saturday.

