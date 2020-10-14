Global  
 

Arrests made at Stormont coronavirus protest

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Arrests made at Stormont coronavirus protest

Arrests made at Stormont coronavirus protest

Arrests have been made after more than 300 people gathered at Stormont todemonstrate against coronavirus regulations.

It comes as Northern Ireland isfacing four weeks of tight restrictions on movement which the Executiveapproved to try to halt a dramatic increase in cases over recent weeks.

Pubsand restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways anddeliveries, while schools will close on Monday for two weeks, one of whichwill cover the half-term break.


