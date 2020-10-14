Arrests made at Stormont coronavirus protest

Pubsand restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways anddeliveries, while schools will close on Monday for two weeks, one of whichwill cover the half-term break.

It comes as Northern Ireland isfacing four weeks of tight restrictions on movement which the Executiveapproved to try to halt a dramatic increase in cases over recent weeks.

Arrests have been made after more than 300 people gathered at Stormont todemonstrate against coronavirus regulations.