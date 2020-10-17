Diane Abbott brands Donald Trump and Boris Johnson 'racist' in Stand Up To Racism address

Boris Johnson has told the country it is time to “get ready” for an “Australiasolution” to the post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union. But whatdoes the Prime Minister mean by an ‘Australia solution’?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:38Published
[NFA] Twitter took down a post by a top coronavirus task force adviser who questioned whether masks worked to cut down on transmission of the respiratory illness. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
During a speech in Durham, North Carolina, on Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for saying over the weekend that the United States had "turned the corner" in the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the rate of new cases across the country has risen to the highest level in months.
President Donald Trump is not happy with the Republican senator from Nebraska, Ben Sasse. Trump vented his spleen against Sasse in a series of tweets, saying he 'truly doesn't have what it takes to be..
The personal lawyer to President Donald Trump says there was about a '50/50' chance that his Ukrainian associate, Andrii Derkach, was a 'Russian spy.'
Business Insider reports Rudy Giuliani also said..