Diane Abbott brands Donald Trump and Boris Johnson 'racist' in Stand Up To Racism address

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Diane Abbott addresses a Stand Up To Racism plenary, in which she discussesracism in British and American politics, and the plight of refugees.

MsAbbott, who is the long-serving MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, saidBoris Johnson was a "racist", and claimed there was a rise in racism amongstate institutions.


