It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting

Chris Jordan said, "The way we've played matches this season, they could've ended easily with us on winning side but unfortunately, that wasn't the case.
Glad that we're getting a little bit of luck but obviously we can't rest on it but you must enjoy it like tonight's win." Over team's batting, Jordan said "It's not reckless cricket, it's been controlled shots and good running between the wickets.
The impact the legend, Chris Gayle has made in the last two games is tremendous.
His energy is unbelievable.
If we want to take it to next level, we have to just keep doing similar things and finish off games quicker as well."
Kings XI Punjab's Chris Jordan hailed Mohammad Shami's bowling in the first Super Over against Mumbai Indians. Shami defended 6 runs, restricting MI batsmen to score 5 runs. Jordan said, "The way Shami bowled that over to defend 5 or 6 runs was tremendous. I genuinely felt a sense of belief amongst the group. Luckily I was able to put up a decent over." Talking about his bowling in the second Super Over, Chris Jordan said that he was only thinking about execution. "I was just thinking that - don't worry about external factors just execute. Commit to the plan and live with the end results," said Chris Jordan.
Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard after the defeat against Kings XI Punjab said that the team will look back and analyse the game. Pollard appreciated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the Super Over. He said, "Bumrah is a world class cricketer He has been number 1 in couple of formats for a long period of time. He has gone leaps and bounds for us." Pollard further assured that the team will look into areas of improvement and come back as a stronger unit. "For us, it is the matter of pin point in the areas where we can improve as a team. And once we do that we come out stronger as a unit. We have been playing some very good cricket, let's not take away that fact, having said that we were not able to cross the line today. We accept it. We will look back and analyse the game and we will come up with a better plan. I know people are accustomed to us winning cricket games so we will try to go ahead, plan properly and execute it properly," said Pollard.
England captain Eoin Morgan talked up the leadership of Chris Jordan and TomCurran after they helped produce an excellent fightback to beat Australia inthe first of three Twenty20 internationals at the Ageas Bowl. After setting163 for victory, following a crucial 66 from Dawid Malan, the hosts were onthe ropes with Aaron Finch and David Warner putting on 98 for the firstwicket. Jofra Archer made the breakthrough with Finch out four short of hisfifty and he also saw off Warner for 58.
The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super Over was a tie. Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile's late quickfire knocks powered the team to 176/6. In the Second Super Over, MI batted first and scored 11 runs. But from KXIP Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal easily took away the match by the fourth ball. Kieron Pollard said that the team played a good game of cricket. Pollard said, "We can look at our errors and say that's where we lost our game. But I think we have played a very good game of cricket. We batted well and got a 170 and bringing it down to the last over." Over Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock batting in the first Super Over, Pollard said, "These guys are world class cricketers and opening batsmen and can play but it didn't work so. We will have a lot of articles and a lot of questions on what ifs and what could have happened. But at the end of it you have to sometimes, make the right decision and back whatever happens at the end."
Duel between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders went into super over, where the 'Orange Army' suffered defeat. Bowling Coach and legendary spin bowler Muttiah Muralitharan said that there is nothing much to be changed in team's bowling, but there is a little need for improvement in batting.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets in the IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 15. After winning match, bowler Murugan Ashwin said, "It's good to get a win. Chris Gayle coming back to our side gave us so much so energy. The mood of the team was high. I am really happy that we won a game. We knew we were playing good cricket, it's just about going over the line. I am really happy that the bowl was coming out really well. I was watching previous games for the wickets and even watched RCB game to observe their spinner and obviously, I took cue from them. I just wanted the bowl to stick on the wicket. I am happy that I was able to do that, happy that we were able to get wickets in the middle and could contribute to the team." Kings XI Punjab is currently on 8th position this season.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10. Mayank Agarwal, KXIP's batsman praised bowler Arshdeep Singh by saying that he is being bowling really well. Singh also praised his last match performance also. "It's really nice to see the young guy is coming out putting in those performances," he said.