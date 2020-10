44News Exclusive: Sen. McConnell discusses hang ups in stimulus relief



44News Exclusive: Sen. McConnell says the slimmed-down GOP bill that was defeated this week in the Senate included only items both parties agree on. Credit: WEVV Published 22 minutes ago

US Stocks Dip Lower Over Stimulus Deal Talks



US stocks dipped slightly on Wednesday as investors weighed the latest stimulus talk developments. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to reach a deal before the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago