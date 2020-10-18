|
CalWood Fire Now The Largest Fire Boulder County Has Ever Seen
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Officials at the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management say this fire is the largest the county has ever seen.
The CalWood fire in Boulder County was sparked Saturday and quickly grew, forcing evacuations,...
Denver Post - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy
The CalWood fire in Boulder County has grown to at least 8,788 acres, or about 13 square miles,...
Upworthy - Published
The CalWood Fire exploded in size, and strong winds could soon push the blaze into more populated...
Washington Post - Published
