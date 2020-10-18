Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CalWood Fire Now The Largest Fire Boulder County Has Ever Seen

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:59s - Published
CalWood Fire Now The Largest Fire Boulder County Has Ever Seen

CalWood Fire Now The Largest Fire Boulder County Has Ever Seen

Officials at the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management say this fire is the largest the county has ever seen.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

PHOTOS: CalWood Fire explodes in Boulder County foothills

The CalWood fire in Boulder County was sparked Saturday and quickly grew, forcing evacuations,...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


CalWood fire update: Blaze tops 8,700 acres as weather shifts for the better Sunday

The CalWood fire in Boulder County has grown to at least 8,788 acres, or about 13 square miles,...
Upworthy - Published

Colorado wildfire erupts amid deepening drought, forcing evacuations in Boulder County

The CalWood Fire exploded in size, and strong winds could soon push the blaze into more populated...
Washington Post - Published


Tweets about this

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ CalWood Fire Now The Largest Fire Boulder County Has Ever Seen – CBS Denver https://t.co/48xspmGGNp 20 minutes ago

zago_vasna

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Hair Sorry to spam with so much fire news but this is terrifying! The calwood fire is about 10 miles from my house. I do… https://t.co/dajzoF6fBc 31 minutes ago

AaronM95151157

Aaron James Cross RT @capitalweather: The CalWood Fire in Boulder County, Colo., at 8,788 acres, is now the largest blaze in county history. As officials bat… 40 minutes ago

JaneNel34178882

Cold Queen of Destruction RT @USATODAY: The Cameron Peak fire is the largest wildfire in Colorado history, spreading more than 300 square miles since it began in mid… 47 minutes ago

DandC

Democrat & Chronicle The CalWood Fire is the largest wildfire in Boulder County's history. https://t.co/dliX3Xaw4n 53 minutes ago

jf_darwin

Darwin🎃 CO: #CalWoodFire Now The Largest Boulder County Has Ever Seen The wildfire burning near Jamestown started Saturday… https://t.co/YNq6sCZSAv 1 hour ago

wagepeace

Tracy Nadeau CalWood Fire Now The Largest Fire Boulder County Has Ever Seen – CBS Denver https://t.co/OrNhKIs9Dt 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Calwood fire Saturday PM update from Boulder County Sheriff's Office [Video]

Calwood fire Saturday PM update from Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Calwood fire Saturday PM update from Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 07:14Published