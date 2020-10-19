Hometown Heroes: Adam "Blunose" Lopez & The Lloyd Family
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 04:10s - Published
Local boxing contender, Hometown Hero Adam "Blunose" Lopez is helping young boxing prodigy Paupau Lloyd & his family in a time of need.
Jaime Maggio has the story of a father, his 3 boys and their struggle with homelessness, health issues and hope.To donate & help the Lloyd family, please click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/264a86bxxc