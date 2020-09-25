Global  
 

Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse

Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse

Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham.

Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0 after a scintillating opening 16minutes where Son Heung-min’s goal after 45 seconds was added to by HarryKane’s brace.

Bale made his long-awaited return to the Spurs side after sevenyears away as a second-half substitute when it was still 3-0 but it all wentwrong for him as the Hammers scored three goals in the final eight minutes tosnatch a 3-3 draw.


