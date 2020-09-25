|
Sunday night update on Boulder County fires
Sunday night update on Boulder County fires
A large area of Boulder County, including the towns of Jamestown and Ward, are under a mandatory evacuation order after two new wildfires sparked over the weekend.
The CalWood fire in Boulder County has grown to at least 8,788 acres, or about 13 square miles,...
Glass Fire in Napa County burns 11,000 acres in 24 hours
This is the raging inferno caused by a wildfire which grew 11,000 acres in 24 hours and is expected to continue to grow due to weather conditions and which is zero per cent contained.The shocking..
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast
Enjoy the warmth Saturday because you can say goodbye to upper 70s and lower 80s for a long time it is looking like. Some showers and thunderstorms will develop near the U.P. and cause a small risk..
