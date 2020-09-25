Global  
 

Sunday night update on Boulder County fires

Sunday night update on Boulder County fires

Sunday night update on Boulder County fires

A large area of Boulder County, including the towns of Jamestown and Ward, are under a mandatory evacuation order after two new wildfires sparked over the weekend.


CalWood fire update: Blaze tops 8,700 acres as weather shifts for the better Sunday

The CalWood fire in Boulder County has grown to at least 8,788 acres, or about 13 square miles,...
Calwood fire Saturday PM update from Boulder County Sheriff's Office [Video]

Glass Fire in Napa County burns 11,000 acres in 24 hours [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

