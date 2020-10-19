An ode to living on Earth | Oliver Jeffers

If you had to explain to a newborn what it means to be a human being living on Earth in the 21st century, what would you say?

Visual artist Oliver Jeffers put his answer in a letter to his son, sharing pearls of wisdom on existence and the diversity of life.

He offers observations of the "beautiful, fragile drama of human civilization" in this poetic talk paired with his original illustrations and animations.