Watch: Morning 'aarti' performed at Jhandewalan Temple on 3rd day of Navratri

Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on October 19.

It marked the third day of Navratri Puja.

On the third day, Devotees worship the third form of Maa Durga which is Maa Chandraghanta.

Since in this form, Maa Chandraghanta wears a crescent moon on her forehead that resembles a bell therefore she is referred to as Chandraghanta.

Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.