Watch: Morning 'aarti' performed at Jhandewalan Temple on 3rd day of Navratri

The festive season is proving to be a boon for shopkeepers across the country. Footfall has increased, helping them recover financial loss they suffered due to COVID-19. In Delhi, shopkeepers at Lajpat Nagar market were elated with rise in customers. "With festive season starting, crowds have started pouring in. We covered 70-80% sale yesterday. We're hoping for a good weekend," said VK Gupta, VP, Lajpat Nagar Traders Association. Sarojini Nagar market also witnessed a surge in footfall as customers started thronging shops. "Customers have increased by 10-15% compared to last month. We are hoping that festive season will be good for both business and footfall," said Prem Goel, Shopkeeper. Meanwhile, shopkeepers in Bengaluru breathed a sigh of relief as their sale slightly increased during Navratri festivities.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on October 18 remembered the sacrifice of Corona warriors in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "This Navratri, I urge you to be mindful of your role in defeating COVID-19. As we bow down in prayer, we must keep sacrifice of lakhs of corona warriors in our thoughts, those who've lost their lives and those who're battling the dreaded disease for saving us. I have decided to keep my celebrations subdued. There is so much suffering across the world due to the pandemic. We must all let charity take precedence, donate with a large heart to the underprivileged." "Find poor people in your neighbourhood. Buy their children new clothes, sweets and articles of need, you'll feel good. As we worship Maa Shakti in her nine avatars, I hope to see more empowered women and a society free of discrimination and atrocities against women," he added.
The nine-day long Navratri festival has begun. UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri. In Kanpur, devotees offered their prayers at the city's Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga temple. Priests performed 'aarti' donning masks at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi. Devotees in Mumbai arrived at Mumba Devi Temple and offered prayers. In J&K, devotees queued up at Vaishno Devi temple in Katra for 'darshan'. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa participated in inauguration ceremony of Dasara in Mysore. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.
Devotees offered prayers at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on the first day of 'Navratri' on October 17. Morning 'aarti' was also performed at the temple. Devotees were also seen visiting Kalkaji Mandir on the occasion. However, temples should follow allow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta inaugurated a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Naraina Vihar under 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana' (PMJAY) on October 18. Medicines are provided at lesser price at such centres in comparison to the market. Adesh Gupta informed that 158 stores have been opened in the national capital. Gupta said, "This is the 158th store in Delhi. Medicines at these stores are available at a price of 80% less than the market rate which makes it affordable for everyone," he said.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar claimed that Delhi-NCR does not face pollution for nearly six months since 2016. "In 2016, 250 days used to have bad air quality in Delhi-NCR area, today only 180 days are of bad air. So, probably, we observe no pollution days for 6 months. While addressing a video conference, the Union Minister said, "Try to eliminate personnel vehicle from your life and use public transport and we can use electrical vehicle." Prakash Javadekar also asked people to download (Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research) SAMEER app. "I appeal to everyone to download an app, 'SAMEER' it will give you complete information about the polluted areas in various cities across the country. It identifies areas having heavy pollution with a red mark," said Prakash Javadekar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. Shah took part in the 'arti' at the temple which is located in his paternal hometown, Mansa. Earlier in the day, he had also wished the countrymen on the occasion. Shah had also urged people to follow Covid-19 guidelines during the festive season. Gujarat government has allowed offering of prayers at temples but garba has been banned. This year, October 17 marked the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga, her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.
Prayers were offered on 1st day of Navratri at Delhi's Chhattarpur Temple. Navratri is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura. "We had earlier taken all arrangements in view of COVID-19. We are also using ayurvedic sanitiser. Circles have been made to ensure social distancing," said CEO of Chhattarpur Mandir.