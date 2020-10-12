Global  
 

White House Notifies Congressof Taiwan Arms Sales Packages

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will seek to sell Taiwan at least five and possibly seven advanced weapons systems, according to recent reports by Reuters and the New York Times.

Reuters reports the administration on Monday, Oct.

12 and Tuesday, Oct.

13 notified Congress of its intention to sell five weapons systems to Taiwan.

The multi-billion dollar deal would include the M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), SLAM-ER long-range air-to-ground missiles, external sensor pods for Taiwan's F-16s, MQ9 drones and Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles.

Under the Taiwan Relations Act passed by Congress in 1979, Washington is committed to providing self-defense weapons to Taipei.


