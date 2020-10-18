|
Sid Hartman Dies At Age 100
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 11:16s - Published
Sid Hartman Dies At Age 100
A man who helped shape Minnesota sports -- and those who love them – has passed away, reports Mike Max (11:16).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 18, 2020
Sid Hartman, the legendary sports columnist for the Minneapolis Star Tribune, died on Sunday at the...
The Wrap - Published
Sid Hartman died today at the age of 100. Here's a feature from 2018 about his extraordinary life.
FOX Sports - Published
Remembering Sid Hartman
Legendary Minnesota sports journalist Sid Hartman has died. He was 100 years old, Mark Rosen reports (3:14). WCCO 4 News - October 18, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:13Published
