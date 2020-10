Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers were confident about the Boys in Blue and the team did the city proud after advancing to the World Series on Sunday night, marking a huge postseason comeback.



Related videos from verified sources Dodgers advance to the World Series for third time in four years



SportsPulse: The Dodgers are headed back to the World Series for the third time in four years. Bob Nightengale explains why this may finally be the team that reaches the mountain top. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:17 Published 2 hours ago Who faces more 'World Series or bust' pressure: Yankees or Dodgers?



SportsPulse: Coming into the season, shortened or not, both the Yankees and Dodgers had 'World Series or bust' labels. Our MLB writers debate which team faces more pressure to win it all this season. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 02:06 Published 3 weeks ago