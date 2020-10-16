Brexit Countdown: 73 days until the end of the transition period
The UK left the European Union on January 31.
Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.
Brexit Countdown: 74 days until the end of the transition periodThe UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.
Brexit Countdown: 75 days until the end of the transition periodThe UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.
Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with BrusselsBoris Johnson has said that, unless there is a “fundamental change ofapproach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World TradeOrganisation rules when the Brexit transition period..