Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:29s
BJP leader Imarti Devi has lashed out at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his ‘item’ jibe at her.

Imarti Devi said broke down while responding to Kamal Nath and said that Sonia Gandhi should dismiss him from the Congress party.

‘What is my crime, that I am poor and born into a Scheduled Caste family?

If Kamal Nath uses such a language against me then what will happen to women of SC community.

How can any woman move forward?’ Devi said.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also lashed out at the Congress and said that Congress never respects women.

‘First, Digvijay Singh had said something about Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan which I don't remember, now Kamal Nath called BJP's Imarti Devi an 'item' while Ajay Singh called her 'Jalebi'.

Congress never respects women’,’ Scindia said.

Kamal Nath had during a rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, referred to Imarti Devi, who is contesting the seat on a BJP ticket as ‘Yeh kya item hai.’ Watch the full video for all the details.


Imarti Devi Indian politician

Kamal Nath Kamal Nath 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, India


Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India


Jyotiraditya Scindia Jyotiraditya Scindia Indian politician

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India


Meenakshi Natarajan Meenakshi Natarajan Indian politician


Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Indian politician

