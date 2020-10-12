Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Schools partially reopen in UP, Punjab amid COVID-19 pandemic

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Schools partially reopen in UP, Punjab amid COVID-19 pandemic

Schools partially reopen in UP, Punjab amid COVID-19 pandemic

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, schools partially reopened in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab except containment zones on October 19.

However, schools have to followed proper guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The schools will run in shifts and 50% students will be called in every class on day one and the remaining 50% the next day.

UP, Punjab and Sikkim has partially reopened their schools from today onwards while many states are still deciding for reopening schools amid COVID-19.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

Schools reopen in UP, Punjab, Sikkim from today; read these guidelines before sending kids for classes

 The online class will continue along with offline and no student will be forced to come to school. Parents will need to give written consent for their child to..
DNA

Punjab: Farmers continue stubble burning due to high costs of alternative methods

 One of the farmers said that they are burning stubble as the government is not helping them, making them helpless.
DNA

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

JP Nadda cracks whip, directs MLA Surendra Singh to stay away from Ballia firing incident probe

 BJP National President JP Nadda has asked party's Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh to convey it to the MLA to stay away from the probe, sources said. This..
IndiaTimes
Ballia firing incident: Main accused Dhirendra Singh to be produced in district Court [Video]

Ballia firing incident: Main accused Dhirendra Singh to be produced in district Court

The main accused of Ballia firing incident Dhirendra Singh brought back to Ballia Police Station after medical test on October 19. He was arrested by Uttar Pradesh STF on October 18 in Lucknow. He will be produced in district court today. A man died after bullets were fired during meeting for allotment of shops under govt quota. The mishap took place in Durjanpur village of Ballia district on October 15.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Ministry of Home Affairs (India) Ministry of Home Affairs (India) government ministry of India

School College Reopening News: Normal classes to resume in these states from next month for Class 6 to PG level students

 Unlock 5.0 guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs have allowed schools to reopen after 15th October systematically. However, the final decision will be taken..
DNA
Navratri: Devotees celebrate festival with full zeal across country [Video]

Navratri: Devotees celebrate festival with full zeal across country

On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, devotees are celebrating the festival with full zeal across the country. Devotees arrived at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to offer prayers on October 17. They were also seen chanting 'Jai Mata Di'. Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers at Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. "We thank the govt for re-opening the temple. All COVID-19 measures are being taken by us and temple is being sanitised regularly," temple priest Mahant Anand said to ANI. People also arrived at Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri today. The auspicious festival is celebrated for nine consecutive days. However, temples have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:51Published

Sikkim Sikkim State in northeastern India

'It has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters: MEA rejects China's claim on Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh

 The remark came a day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 strategic bridges in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh,..
DNA
‘First Pakistan & now China’: Rajnath Singh speaks on border disputes [Video]

‘First Pakistan & now China’: Rajnath Singh speaks on border disputes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that inaugurated 44 bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation spread over seven states and union territories across the nation. Seven of these 44 bridges are in Ladakh while others are in strategically key areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. A majority of these bridges are expected to significantly improve movement of troops in areas along the border with China in Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The defence minister also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. Rajnath Singh also said that Pakistan & China seem to be on a mission to create border disputes. ‘First Pakistan, and now China, it appears disputes are being created by them as part of a mission. We share around seven thousand kilometers of border with these countries. The country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not only facing the crisis with determination but is also bringing big and historic changes in many fields,’ Rajnath said. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:03Published

Tweets about this

__myindia

My India #Schools partially reopen in UP, Punjab amid COVID-19 pandemic #schoolsreopening #COVID19 https://t.co/EAmhGhtu6g 27 minutes ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Schools partially reopen in UP, Punjab amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/76XNONRJN0 #India #COVID19… https://t.co/nVPrlXmIyS 31 minutes ago

vasuvenugo

Vasudevan Venugopal واسودیون وینوگوپال Schools to re-open partially in some states Schools outside containment zones will reopen with strict COVID-19 nor… https://t.co/39lCPcSqxB 59 minutes ago

vivekcochin

Proud Indian/Modi with Farmers RT @PBNS_India: •Haryana govt to conduct second round of sero survey on Oct19 &Oct 20 to find out the extent of the spread of the Covid-19… 1 hour ago

kanlish_News

Kanlish News Schools, Metros to resume in these states from Tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab schools will partially reopen from… https://t.co/HSepNEZDlb 2 hours ago

PBNS_India

Prasar Bharati News Services •Haryana govt to conduct second round of sero survey on Oct19 &Oct 20 to find out the extent of the spread of the C… https://t.co/7h9KK3hFaq 4 hours ago

HappaNarinder

Narinder Happa【नरेन्द्र हप्पा】 RT @htTweets: #Unlock5 | Uttar Pradesh, Punjab schools will partially reopen from October 19 only for senior students. Here's all you need… 20 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #Unlock5 | Uttar Pradesh, Punjab schools will partially reopen from October 19 only for senior students. Here's al… https://t.co/UWcUYKoNlM 23 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record [Video]

Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record

Harvard Professor Martin Kulldorff, in an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury, explains why schools should open now. Schools have been shut in India since March in view of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 23:16Published
Paterson, NJ Elementary Schools Awarded $400,000 Federal Grant [Video]

Paterson, NJ Elementary Schools Awarded $400,000 Federal Grant

Elementary schools in Paterson, NJ are getting financial help for students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published
Halfway into the first semester, Florida teachers are still leaving [Video]

Halfway into the first semester, Florida teachers are still leaving

Six weeks after most Florida schools opened campuses to students, Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone discovered hundreds of teachers are still leaving.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:17Published