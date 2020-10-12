Schools partially reopen in UP, Punjab amid COVID-19 pandemic

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, schools partially reopened in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab except containment zones on October 19.

However, schools have to followed proper guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The schools will run in shifts and 50% students will be called in every class on day one and the remaining 50% the next day.

UP, Punjab and Sikkim has partially reopened their schools from today onwards while many states are still deciding for reopening schools amid COVID-19.