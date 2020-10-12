Schools partially reopen in UP, Punjab amid COVID-19 pandemic

The main accused of Ballia firing incident Dhirendra Singh brought back to Ballia Police Station after medical test on October 19. He was arrested by Uttar Pradesh STF on October 18 in Lucknow. He will be produced in district court today. A man died after bullets were fired during meeting for allotment of shops under govt quota. The mishap took place in Durjanpur village of Ballia district on October 15.
On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, devotees are celebrating the festival with full zeal across the country. Devotees arrived at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to offer prayers on October 17. They were also seen chanting 'Jai Mata Di'. Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers at Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. "We thank the govt for re-opening the temple. All COVID-19 measures are being taken by us and temple is being sanitised regularly," temple priest Mahant Anand said to ANI. People also arrived at Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri today. The auspicious festival is celebrated for nine consecutive days. However, temples have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that inaugurated 44 bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation spread over seven states and union territories across the nation. Seven of these 44 bridges are in Ladakh while others are in strategically key areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. A majority of these bridges are expected to significantly improve movement of troops in areas along the border with China in Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The defence minister also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. Rajnath Singh also said that Pakistan & China seem to be on a mission to create border disputes. ‘First Pakistan, and now China, it appears disputes are being created by them as part of a mission. We share around seven thousand kilometers of border with these countries. The country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not only facing the crisis with determination but is also bringing big and historic changes in many fields,’ Rajnath said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:03Published