Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Polls close in Bolivia’s high-stakes presidential election

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Polls close in Bolivia’s high-stakes presidential election

Polls close in Bolivia’s high-stakes presidential election

Vote follows a year of political turmoil in the Andean nation following the removal of former President Evo Morales.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bolivia Bolivia Landlocked country in South America

Bolivians vote in election expected to bring upheaval

 LA PAZ: Voters expect social upheaval for the second time in a year no matter who wins Sunday’s general election in Bolivia. Polls opened at 8am in an election..
WorldNews

Bolivia election: Voters head to polls for presidential race

 The election comes after last year's fraudulent poll which forced Evo Morales to resign.
BBC News
Bolivia readies for long-delayed presidential election [Video]

Bolivia readies for long-delayed presidential election

Luis Arce leads in the polls, but the MAS candidate may not be able to avoid a risky, second-round runoff.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:16Published

Bolivia election: Five things to know about

 The re-run of the controversial presidential election in 2019 has been tensely awaited.
BBC News

Evo Morales Evo Morales Former Bolivian President and politician


Andes Andes Mountain range in South America

Related news from verified sources

Bolivia's presidential election could spark further instability

Bolivians head to the polls on October 18 to vote for a new president and parliament. Many are...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


IBD/TIPP Poll: Race Tightens for First Time, Biden Leads by Just 5

One of the most accurate polls of the 2016 presidential election, the Investors Business Daily/TIPP...
Newsmax - Published

Bolivia Prepares For Its Long-Awaited Presidential Election

Bollivians go to to the polls tomorrow to choose a new president in their first election since...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Polls close in Guinea’s tense presidential election [Video]

Polls close in Guinea’s tense presidential election

Almost 5.5 million registered to take part in the election expected to be a tight race between Conde and opposition leader Diallo.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:42Published
Presidential election polls close in Northern Cyprus [Video]

Presidential election polls close in Northern Cyprus

Incumbent President Mustafa Akinci, who supports the reunification of Cyprus, is going against a nationalist who is backed by Turkey.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
What is voter intimidation and what charges could one face? [Video]

What is voter intimidation and what charges could one face?

During the Presidential debate, President Trump called for people to head to the polls on Election Day and make sure everything was happening correctly and legally.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:58Published