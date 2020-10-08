2 minor girls allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Jalore, police register case

A political war of words broke out over the alleged rape and murder of the 6-year-old child of a migrant labourer in Punjab. The Bharatiya Janata Party cited the reaction of Congress leaders to a similar crime in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. While Nirmala Sitharaman said that rapes shouldn't be politicised, her colleague in the Union Cabinet, Prakash Javadekar questioned why Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi hadn't visited the victim's family in Punjab, like Hathras. Responding to the attacks, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the governments in Congress-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan are not denying rape or blocking justice. Watch the full video for more.
India successfully carried out the final trial of the Nag anti-tank guided missile at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan. The Missile system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army. As per officials, the missile system will be inducted at locations such as the east Ladakh sector. Develpoed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Nag Missile system fired from a Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA) can take our targets at ranges of 4 to 7 kilometres and is fitted with an advanced seeker to home on to its target. It has top attack capabilities that can effectively engage and destroy all known enemy tanks during day and night. Watch the full video for more.
An FIR has been registered against former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's media advisor Lokendra Singh in phone tapping case. Rajasthan Police lodged FIR on October 7, two months after the Congress leader's camp accused the Ashok Gehlot-led government of tapping phones of some of their MLAs. "FIR registered under sections 505 (2) and others. It registered for spreading rumours over alleged phone tapping of some MLAs and leaders," said DCP South, Jaipur.
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Jharkhand. The heinous crime happened in Ramgarh Police Station limits of Dumka district. "The body has been sent for post mortem. Investigation..