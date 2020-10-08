Global  
 

2 minor girls allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Jalore, police register case

The Rajasthan Police has registered a case of alleged rape of two minor girls in Jalore.

"We have registered a case based on a complaint by victims' family members.

4 teams have been dispatched in search of the accused," a police official told media persons.


