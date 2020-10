Should bans match length of injury lay-offs? Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:14s - Published 3 minutes ago Should bans match length of injury lay-offs? Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Bosnich thinks footballers who inflict a serious injury on an opponent due to reckless play – deliberately or accidentally – should be banned for the same length of time as the injured player is ruled out. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this