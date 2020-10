Robert Jenrick on 'circuit-break' lockdown: It doesn't seem sensible PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published 35 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:02s - Published Robert Jenrick on 'circuit-break' lockdown: It doesn't seem sensible Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick discusses thepossibility of a 'circuit-break' national lockdown, saying: "We don't thinkthat that's the sensible way forwards." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this