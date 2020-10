Australia's COVID-19 hotspot partially eases lockdown Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:32s - Published Australia's COVID-19 hotspot partially eases lockdown Australia's state of Victoria, the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, will see more freedom of movement as of Monday after months-long restrictions, but retailers and restaurants must wait longer, making some of the owners unhappy. Libby Hogan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Australia's Covid hotspot partially eases lockdown Australia's state of Victoria, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, will see more...

IndiaTimes - Published 23 hours ago Also reported by • Japan Today









Tweets about this