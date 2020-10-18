Schools reopen partially as India crosses 75-lakhs marks with 55,722 new cases

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs protested against Punjab government on October 19. They demanded that state assembly should pass resolution against recently enacted Farm Laws. While speaking to ANI, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Harpal Singh Cheema said, "Punjab government is in favour of these black laws. AAP will expose how they are colluding with the Centre over these."
In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, schools partially reopened in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab except containment zones on October 19. However, schools have to followed proper guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The schools will run in shifts and 50% students will be called in every class on day one and the remaining 50% the next day. UP, Punjab and Sikkim has partially reopened their schools from today onwards while many states are still deciding for reopening schools amid COVID-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary convocation of University of Mysore. The event took place via video conferencing on October 19. While addressing at the centenary convocation, PM Modi said, "There might be restrictions due to COVID-19 but enthusiasm for celebration is still same. Heavy rain dampened it a little. I express my sympathies to affected families. Centre and state are making efforts to provide relief."
It is festival season in India but unlike previous years, the festive fervor this time around is mixed with equal levels of caution. Ramlila characters Ram, Laxman & Ravana joined hands in Chandigarh to spread awareness about the Covid pandemic in a while cycling around the Sukhna lake. They were seen interacting with people and urging them to adhere to Covid preventive measures during the Ramlila sessions. Watch the full video for all the details.
BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta inaugurated a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Naraina Vihar under 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana' (PMJAY) on October 18. Medicines are provided at lesser price at such centres in comparison to the market. Adesh Gupta informed that 158 stores have been opened in the national capital. Gupta said, "This is the 158th store in Delhi. Medicines at these stores are available at a price of 80% less than the market rate which makes it affordable for everyone," he said.
Famous dancer Nora Fatehi was spotted at T-series office in Mumbai's Andheri. Fatehi dolled up in a floral dress. Singer Guru Randhawa was also seen along with the actress. Both actors are set to release their music video 'Naach Meri Rani' on October 20. Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar also posed with the actors. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was snapped at Mumbai Airport. Actress looked sporty in her airport look while also ensuring COVID precautions.
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath sparked controversy after his comments on Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Imarti Devi, while addressing a rally in MP's Gwalior ahead of Madhya Pradesh bypolls. He said, "Shivraj Singh is such an actor who can let down Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Shivraj got to Mumbai and do acting at least you'll make Madhya Pradesh proud that way. Our candidate Suresh Raje is very simple man. Our candidate is not like her, what's her name? (people shout Imarti Devi, who is former State Minister) You know her better and should have warned me earlier. Ye kya item hai."