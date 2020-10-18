Schools reopen partially as India crosses 75-lakhs marks with 55,722 new cases

Schools outside containment zones reopened in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim from today.

Students have to wear masks and practice social distancing inside & outside school premises.

Students will also need written permission from parents to attend classes.

Thermal scanning was conducted outside the school premises and social distancing was maintained inside classrooms as well.

Meanwhile, metro services also resumed in Mumbai with strict Covid preventive measures in place.

These relaxations come even as India crossed the 75 lakh cases mark.

Watch the full video for all the details.