Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Schools reopen partially as India crosses 75-lakhs marks with 55,722 new cases

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:18s - Published
Schools reopen partially as India crosses 75-lakhs marks with 55,722 new cases

Schools reopen partially as India crosses 75-lakhs marks with 55,722 new cases

Schools outside containment zones reopened in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim from today.

Students have to wear masks and practice social distancing inside & outside school premises.

Students will also need written permission from parents to attend classes.

Thermal scanning was conducted outside the school premises and social distancing was maintained inside classrooms as well.

Meanwhile, metro services also resumed in Mumbai with strict Covid preventive measures in place.

These relaxations come even as India crossed the 75 lakh cases mark.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

AAP MLAs protest against Punjab govt, demand state assembly to pass resolution against Farm Laws [Video]

AAP MLAs protest against Punjab govt, demand state assembly to pass resolution against Farm Laws

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs protested against Punjab government on October 19. They demanded that state assembly should pass resolution against recently enacted Farm Laws. While speaking to ANI, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Harpal Singh Cheema said, "Punjab government is in favour of these black laws. AAP will expose how they are colluding with the Centre over these."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published
Schools partially reopen in UP, Punjab amid COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Schools partially reopen in UP, Punjab amid COVID-19 pandemic

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, schools partially reopened in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab except containment zones on October 19. However, schools have to followed proper guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The schools will run in shifts and 50% students will be called in every class on day one and the remaining 50% the next day. UP, Punjab and Sikkim has partially reopened their schools from today onwards while many states are still deciding for reopening schools amid COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Sikkim Sikkim State in northeastern India

Schools reopen in UP, Punjab, Sikkim from today; read these guidelines before sending kids for classes

 The online class will continue along with offline and no student will be forced to come to school. Parents will need to give written consent for their child to..
DNA

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

JP Nadda cracks whip, directs MLA Surendra Singh to stay away from Ballia firing incident probe

 BJP National President JP Nadda has asked party's Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh to convey it to the MLA to stay away from the probe, sources said. This..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

PM Modi attends centenary convocation of Mysore University [Video]

PM Modi attends centenary convocation of Mysore University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary convocation of University of Mysore. The event took place via video conferencing on October 19. While addressing at the centenary convocation, PM Modi said, "There might be restrictions due to COVID-19 but enthusiasm for celebration is still same. Heavy rain dampened it a little. I express my sympathies to affected families. Centre and state are making efforts to provide relief."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
Watch: Ram, Laxman & Ravana spread awareness about Covid in Chandigarh [Video]

Watch: Ram, Laxman & Ravana spread awareness about Covid in Chandigarh

It is festival season in India but unlike previous years, the festive fervor this time around is mixed with equal levels of caution. Ramlila characters Ram, Laxman & Ravana joined hands in Chandigarh to spread awareness about the Covid pandemic in a while cycling around the Sukhna lake. They were seen interacting with people and urging them to adhere to Covid preventive measures during the Ramlila sessions. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Mumbai-based artist creates goddess portrait using 31, 000 push pins [Video]

Mumbai-based artist creates goddess portrait using 31, 000 push pins

BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta inaugurated a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Naraina Vihar under 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana' (PMJAY) on October 18. Medicines are provided at lesser price at such centres in comparison to the market. Adesh Gupta informed that 158 stores have been opened in the national capital. Gupta said, "This is the 158th store in Delhi. Medicines at these stores are available at a price of 80% less than the market rate which makes it affordable for everyone," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published
B-town celebs clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai [Video]

B-town celebs clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai

Famous dancer Nora Fatehi was spotted at T-series office in Mumbai's Andheri. Fatehi dolled up in a floral dress. Singer Guru Randhawa was also seen along with the actress. Both actors are set to release their music video 'Naach Meri Rani' on October 20. Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar also posed with the actors. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was snapped at Mumbai Airport. Actress looked sporty in her airport look while also ensuring COVID precautions.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
'Ye kya item hai': Kamal Nath on BJP's Imarti Devi [Video]

'Ye kya item hai': Kamal Nath on BJP's Imarti Devi

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath sparked controversy after his comments on Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Imarti Devi, while addressing a rally in MP's Gwalior ahead of Madhya Pradesh bypolls. He said, "Shivraj Singh is such an actor who can let down Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Shivraj got to Mumbai and do acting at least you'll make Madhya Pradesh proud that way. Our candidate Suresh Raje is very simple man. Our candidate is not like her, what's her name? (people shout Imarti Devi, who is former State Minister) You know her better and should have warned me earlier. Ye kya item hai."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @firstpost: Schools in #UttarPradesh, #Punjab and Sikkim partially reopened from today, almost seven months after being shut down in vie… 38 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost Schools in #UttarPradesh, #Punjab and Sikkim partially reopened from today, almost seven months after being shut do… https://t.co/fJYW9QucnE 38 minutes ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Schools partially reopen in UP, Punjab amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/76XNONRJN0 #India #COVID19… https://t.co/nVPrlXmIyS 3 hours ago

PBNS_India

Prasar Bharati News Services •Haryana govt to conduct second round of sero survey on Oct19 &Oct 20 to find out the extent of the spread of the C… https://t.co/7h9KK3hFaq 6 hours ago

HappaNarinder

Narinder Happa【नरेन्द्र हप्पा】 RT @htTweets: #Unlock5 | Uttar Pradesh, Punjab schools will partially reopen from October 19 only for senior students. Here's all you need… 22 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #Unlock5 | Uttar Pradesh, Punjab schools will partially reopen from October 19 only for senior students. Here's al… https://t.co/UWcUYKoNlM 1 day ago

seasafari1

Phoenix Lee RT @BBCIndia: From using a loudspeaker to going around on a motorbike, some teachers have found alternative ways to teach their students.… 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

India crosses 75-lakh mark with 55,722 new COVID-19 cases [Video]

India crosses 75-lakh mark with 55,722 new COVID-19 cases

India crossed 75 lakhs mark with 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths in last 24 hours on October 19. The total number of cases now stands at 75,50,273. It includes 7,72,055 active cases (dip by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Former ADHS director stresses importance of enforcing mitigation strategies for schools to remain open [Video]

Former ADHS director stresses importance of enforcing mitigation strategies for schools to remain open

As more and more schools return to in-person learning, the realistic expectation is that zero cases at any school is nearly impossible, according to former Arizona Department of Health Director Will..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:51Published
UP priest faked attack on himself: Conspiracy by a temple priest in UP's Gonda|Oneindia News [Video]

UP priest faked attack on himself: Conspiracy by a temple priest in UP's Gonda|Oneindia News

The eighth round of India-China military and diplomatic level talks is expected to take place next week to discuss disengagement in Ladakh even as armies of the two countries prepare for snow and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:19Published