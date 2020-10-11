Global  
 

Minister: Door remains 'ajar' to conclude a Brexit deal

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Minister: Door remains ‘ajar’ to conclude a Brexit deal

Minister: Door remains ‘ajar’ to conclude a Brexit deal

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show “more flexibility” to conclude a “Canada” style trade deal with the UK and insisted the “door remains ajar” for a return to the negotiating table.

Report by Blairm.

Minister: Agreement can be reached with Manchester 'today' [Video]

Minister: Agreement can be reached with Manchester 'today'

Robert Jenrick has insisted that an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester can be reached "today" over entering the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The communities secretary warned that "action" will be taken if no compromise can be found. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Robert Jenrick on 'circuit-break' lockdown: It doesn't seem sensible [Video]

Robert Jenrick on 'circuit-break' lockdown: It doesn't seem sensible

Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick discusses thepossibility of a 'circuit-break' national lockdown, saying: "We don't thinkthat that's the sensible way forwards."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Minister: Government takes a ‘balanced’ approach over advice [Video]

Minister: Government takes a ‘balanced’ approach over advice

Robert Jenrick has defended the government over criticism that it ignored advice from SAGE over the need for a “circuit breaker” lockdown. The communities secretary said that the government had to make “balanced judgements in the national interest” when receiving any advice. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published
Jenrick defends chancellor's package [Video]

Jenrick defends chancellor's package

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has defended the chancellor's package of measures to support people and businesses affected by Covid-19, but says we "can't do everything" while in a severe recession. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit Countdown: 73 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 73 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

UK archbishops issue Brexit warning

 The intervention comes as peers are due to debate the Internal Markets Bill for the first time.
BBC News

Brexit negotiators to talk after Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for trade discussions

 Brexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are expected to speak on Monday after Michael Gove said the door was “ajar” for trade talks to resume. The..
WorldNews

UK archbishops urge ministers not to breach international law over Brexit

 Leaders of Anglican church say internal market bill risks being a ‘disastrous precedent’ The Anglican church has publicly challenged the government’s..
WorldNews

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU investigates Instagram over handling of children's data

 Facebook could face a large fine if Instagram is found to have broken European Union privacy laws.
BBC News
Europe's week: Leaders face tough decisions amid second wave of COVID-19 [Video]

Europe's week: Leaders face tough decisions amid second wave of COVID-19

This week EU leaders grappled with tough decisions on re-introducing restrictive measures amid an uptick in infections. Meanwhile, African countries appear to have been largely spared the mass outbreak seen in the EU.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 06:55Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

18 million say 'hello' to man appealing for help on Twitter [Video]

18 million say 'hello' to man appealing for help on Twitter

When Edmund O'Leary was feeling at rock bottom, he turned to Twitter for help, asking people to take a moment to say "hello". To his surprise, he was flooded with messages of support as his story reached 18 million people around the world. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

US election: Is Facebook really ready for November 3?

 Ever since Russian agents and other opportunists abused its platform in an attempt to manipulate the 2016 US presidential election, Facebook has insisted —..
New Zealand Herald

Facebook Brags About Doing Its Job for Once

 Normally I’m one to give credit where credit is...
WorldNews

UK minister: Door 'still ajar' for post-Brexit talks with EU

LONDON (AP) — A senior British official said Sunday the door is “still ajar” for post-Brexit...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayBelfast TelegraphNews24


Brexit negotiators to talk after Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for trade discussions

Brexit negotiators to talk after Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for trade discussions Brexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are expected to speak on Monday after Michael Gove...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks [Video]

Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks

The door is still ajar for Britain and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal but the bloc needs to change its approach and show it is serious before talks can resume this week, senior..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:39Published
Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU [Video]

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published