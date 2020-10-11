Minister: Door remains ‘ajar’ to conclude a Brexit deal
Minister: Door remains ‘ajar’ to conclude a Brexit deal
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show “more flexibility” to conclude a “Canada” style trade deal with the UK and insisted the “door remains ajar” for a return to the negotiating table.
Robert Jenrick has insisted that an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester can be reached "today" over entering the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The communities secretary warned that "action" will be taken if no compromise can be found.
Robert Jenrick has defended the government over criticism that it ignored advice from SAGE over the need for a "circuit breaker" lockdown. The communities secretary said that the government had to make "balanced judgements in the national interest" when receiving any advice.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has defended the chancellor's package of measures to support people and businesses affected by Covid-19, but says we "can't do everything" while in a severe recession.
This week EU leaders grappled with tough decisions on re-introducing restrictive measures amid an uptick in infections. Meanwhile, African countries appear to have been largely spared the mass outbreak seen in the EU.
When Edmund O'Leary was feeling at rock bottom, he turned to Twitter for help, asking people to take a moment to say "hello". To his surprise, he was flooded with messages of support as his story reached 18 million people around the world.
The door is still ajar for Britain and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal but the bloc needs to change its approach and show it is serious before talks can resume this week, senior..