Early voting begins Monday

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:39s - Published 4 minutes ago

More than 17 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, a record-shattering avalanche.

VIEWING AREA.

AND WE HAVE BEENWORKING HARD TO ENSURE ITS ASMOOTH PROCESS.WPTVFROM THE OKEECHOBEE BLVDBRANCH LIBRARY WITH MORE OWHAT TO EXPECT.EARLY VOTING STARTS THISMORNING AT 7 AM ALSO STARTINGTODAY YOU25 MAIL IN BALLOT DROPOFF VAAT STRATEGIC LOCATIOTHROUGHOUT THE COUNTYIN PERSON EARLY VOTING ISAVAILABLE AT 18 DIFFERENTSITES.

ACCORDING TO SUPERVISOROF ELECTIONS WENDY SARTORYLINK REGISTERED VOTERS HAVEPLENTY OF OPTIONS.WENDY (FRIDAY PRESSER RECORDEDIN HOUSE) 10:13:00 THROUGHOUTTHE COUNTY THE ADVANTAGE IS YOUDONPARTICULAR SITE, YOU CAN GO TOANY EARLY VOTING SITE IN THECOUNTYSO 29 OPTIONS IN ALL BETWEENSECURE BALLOT BOXES, BALLOTDROP OFF VANS AND IN PERSONVOTING SITES.

A REMINDERVOTING SITES ARE OPEN FROM 7TO 7 THROUGH NOVEMBER 1ST.MORE THAN 27-MILLION B