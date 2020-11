NH set to sue MA over taxation of remote workers Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:09s - Published 3 weeks ago NH set to sue MA over taxation of remote workers A New England tax battle will heat up Monday as New Hampshire's governor is set to take on Massachusetts in a financial fight brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE PANDEMIC.THE EYEOPENER’S JOSH BROGADIR ISLIVE AT THE STATE HOUSE WITH THENEW DEVELOPMENTSJOSH: THIS FIGHT COULD COME WITHA HEFTY PRICE TAG.THIS MORNING, NEW HAMPSHIREGOVERNOR CHRIS SUNUNU AND THESTATE’S ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLHOLD A NEWS CONFERENCE TO SPELLOUT THEIR LAWSUIT AGAINSTMASSACHUSETTAT ISSUE, THE 123,000 NEHAMPSHIRE RESIDENTS WHO COMMUTE,OR RATHER USED TO COMMUTE, TOMASSACHUSETTS EVERY WORK DAY.MANY ARE WORKING FROM HOMEBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.BUT THEY’RE STILL PAYINGMASSACHUSETTS INCOME TAX.BEFORE THE PANDEMIC, THOSEWORKERS ONLY HAD TO PAY THE 5%TAX FOR THE DAYS THEY PHYSICALLYWORKED IN THE COMMONWEALTH.AN EMERGENCY RULE PASSED IMASSACHUSETTS CHANGED THAT,TAXING THEM EVEN WHEN THEYSTAYED HOME.NEW HAMPSHIRE’S GOVERNOR ARGUETHAT’S UNFAIR, IF THEY’RE NOTUSING SERVICES THOSE TAXES FUND,THEY SHOULDN’T HAVE TO PAY FORTHEM.LEGAL DISPUTES GO STRAIGHT TOTHE U.S. SUPREME COURT.THERE IS A PRESS CONFERENCEPLANNED FOR THIS MORNING.IT IS AT 8:30.WE’LL KEEP YOU POSTED.





