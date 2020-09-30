Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:27s - Published 39 minutes ago

President Donald Trump implored supporters in Nevada on Sunday to cast ballots early in a state he narrowly lost in 2016, while Democrat Joe Biden urged North Carolina residents to "go vote today," as the final presidential debate looms later this week.

"Early voting is under way, so get out and vote." U.S. President Donald Trump rallied his supporters in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday as the road to the November 3 election goes into its final stretch.

According to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, nearly 28 million Americans have already cast ballots either by mail or in person.

At an earlier rally in North Carolina, another key battleground state, Democratic opponent Joe Biden criticized Trump for saying that the U.S. had "turned the corner" in the pandemic.

"Trump said at one of his rallies, 'We've turned the corner.'

As my grandfather would say, 'This guy's gone around the bend if he thinks we've turned the corner.'" Biden instead noted that new cases across the country had risen to their highest level in months.

But despite having recently recovered from the coronavirus himself, Trump mocked Biden on Sunday for his cautious approach to the pandemic.

"If I listened totally to the scientists we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression, instead of we are like a rocket ship, take a look at the numbers." The second presidential debate last week was canceled after Trump pulled out of the event, which organizers had decided would be virtual after the president's COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump and Biden will debate for a final time on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.