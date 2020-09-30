Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate

President Donald Trump implored supporters in Nevada on Sunday to cast ballots early in a state he narrowly lost in 2016, while DemocratJoe Biden urged North Carolina residents to "go vote today," as the final presidential debate looms later this week.
"Early voting is under way, so get out and vote." U.S. President Donald Trump rallied his supporters in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday as the road to the November 3 election goes into its final stretch.
According to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, nearly 28 million Americans have already cast ballots either by mail or in person.
At an earlier rally in North Carolina, another key battleground state, Democratic opponent Joe Biden criticized Trump for saying that the U.S. had "turned the corner" in the pandemic.
"Trump said at one of his rallies, 'We've turned the corner.'
As my grandfather would say, 'This guy's gone around the bend if he thinks we've turned the corner.'" Biden instead noted that new cases across the country had risen to their highest level in months.
But despite having recently recovered from the coronavirus himself, Trump mocked Biden on Sunday for his cautious approach to the pandemic.
"If I listened totally to the scientists we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression, instead of we are like a rocket ship, take a look at the numbers." The second presidential debate last week was canceled after Trump pulled out of the event, which organizers had decided would be virtual after the president's COVID-19 diagnosis.
[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were courting early voters on Sunday in the competitive states of Nevada and North Carolina, as the final presidential debate looms later this week. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
US President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, onthe latest stop of his campaign trail in the run up to November's Presidentialelection. The rally drew thousands of supporters who sat elbow to elbow,cheering Trump and booing his Democrat rival Joe Biden and the press. The vastmajority wore no masks to guard against the coronavirus, though cases in thestate are on the rise, with more than 1,000 new infections reported onSaturday. The president, as he often does, warned that a Biden election wouldlead to further lockdowns and at one point appeared to mock Biden for sayinghe would listen to scientists.
[NFA] The two U.S. presidential candidates will field questions from voters in two different televised events at the same time, in a slot that was meant to hold their second presidential debate. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
[NFA] Fears of contracting the novel coronavirus have pushed Americans to cast over ten million early votes in the 2020 election, and Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over those ballots. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
