Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate

Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate

President Donald Trump implored supporters in Nevada on Sunday to cast ballots early in a state he narrowly lost in 2016, while Democrat Joe Biden urged North Carolina residents to "go vote today," as the final presidential debate looms later this week.

Gloria Tso reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories October 19 A

 Here's the latest for Monday October 19th: Congress runs out of time for coronavirus aid deal; COVID-19 rates rising quickly in El Paso, Texas; Trump & Biden..
USATODAY.com

COVID doctor: Herd immunity rests on naive and faulty logic. In practice, people will die.

 Trump and his advisers should not consider a herd immunity strategy. It will result in significant hospitalizations and death, and it won't work.
USATODAY.com
Trump mocks Biden for listening to science [Video]

Trump mocks Biden for listening to science

US President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, onthe latest stop of his campaign trail in the run up to November's Presidentialelection. The rally drew thousands of supporters who sat elbow to elbow,cheering Trump and booing his Democrat rival Joe Biden and the press. The vastmajority wore no masks to guard against the coronavirus, though cases in thestate are on the rise, with more than 1,000 new infections reported onSaturday. The president, as he often does, warned that a Biden election wouldlead to further lockdowns and at one point appeared to mock Biden for sayinghe would listen to scientists.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Trump: Biden will cancel Christmas [Video]

Trump: Biden will cancel Christmas

U.S. President Donald Trump in Nevada Sunday (October 18) said his rival, Joe Biden, will cancel Christmas if he wins in November.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:31Published

Trump speaks as he arrives for Carson City rally

 President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he heads for his campaign rally in in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday. Once considered a battleground state, Nevada..
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Are Michigan Democrats in Trouble in Their Senate Race?

 In a race in which neither candidate seems to want voters to know whether they are the Republican or the Democrat, polls show a tighter contest than liberals had..
NYTimes.com

US governors send questions to federal gov’t about COVID-19 vaccination plan

 New York, Oct 19 : The National Governors Association (NGA) sent a list of questions to the Trump Administration seeking clarification on how the federal..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

ONLY ON AP Suburban women may hold White House key

 Lines are being drawn in the suburban sand of Pennsylvania and other battleground states where both President Trump and Joe Biden are vying for a coveted voting..
USATODAY.com

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

ED's summon to Farooq Abdullah shows extent of Centre's nervousness: Mehbooba Mufti

 The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) sudden summons to National Conference (NC) President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah displays..
IndiaTimes
Biden, Trump court early voters in crucial states [Video]

Biden, Trump court early voters in crucial states

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were courting early voters on Sunday in the competitive states of Nevada and North Carolina, as the final presidential debate looms later this week. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Joe Biden campaigns in North Carolina

 On Sunday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Durham, North Carolina, where a Democrat hasn't won in the White House race since Barack Obama..
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: While Republican candidate Trump addressed a rally in Nevada, Democrat Biden made his way to North Carolina. https://t.co/… 7 hours ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday While Republican candidate Trump addressed a rally in Nevada, Democrat Biden made his way to North Carolina. https://t.co/1aH7ekFxJP 7 hours ago

frangang

Francesca Gangitano @patrickb29 @Jim_Jordan We’ll see about that. Biden is winning in battleground States and 1 point ahead of Trump in… https://t.co/hI3TtuxFN3 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump donates wad of $20s at Nevada church event [Video]

Trump donates wad of $20s at Nevada church event

U.S. President Donald Trump attended a service at the International Church of Las Vegas on Sunday and put several $20 bills into a collection basket.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published
Trump donates wad of 20s at Nevada church event [Video]

Trump donates wad of 20s at Nevada church event

U.S. President Donald Trump attended a service at the International Church of Las Vegas on Sunday and put several $20 bills into a collection basket.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published
Trump in Las Vegas Sunday Morning, quick stop ahead of Carson City rally later today [Video]

Trump in Las Vegas Sunday Morning, quick stop ahead of Carson City rally later today

Donald Trump in campaigning in Nevada on the first weekend of early voting after two days of campaigning in other states.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:52Published