Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate

Trump mocks Biden for listening to science



US President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, onthe latest stop of his campaign trail in the run up to November's Presidentialelection. The rally drew thousands of supporters who sat elbow to elbow,cheering Trump and booing his Democrat rival Joe Biden and the press. The vastmajority wore no masks to guard against the coronavirus, though cases in thestate are on the rise, with more than 1,000 new infections reported onSaturday. The president, as he often does, warned that a Biden election wouldlead to further lockdowns and at one point appeared to mock Biden for sayinghe would listen to scientists.

