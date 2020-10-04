Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Trump, Modi relationship will benefit both nations in future’: Donald Trump Jr

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:00s - Published
‘Trump, Modi relationship will benefit both nations in future’: Donald Trump Jr

Trump, Modi relationship will benefit both nations in future’: Donald Trump Jr

The relationship between US President Donald Trump & Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit both the nations in the future, said Donald Trump Jr. ‘The Indian community understands that two democracies like that are together in a big fight against socialism and communism spreading all over the world so it’s been an honour to watch it,’ he said.

Trump Jr added that the Indian community understand hard-work and have seen through the hypocrisy of the Democrats.

He added that the Biden family is plagued by the same corruption that India faced once and added that the Indian community will not back the democrats in the upcoming polls.

He also said that the reception that President Trump got in India during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event was overwhelming.

Trump Jr was speaking after the release of his book Liberal Privilege and the event was organised exclusively for the Indian American community.

The Republican party is hopeful that Trump’s tough stand on China and good personal ties with PM Modi will help them attract votes from the Indian community in the Presidential election.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. Son of Donald Trump; American businessman

Joe Biden 'Bad' for India as he Could be Soft on China, Predicts Donald Trump Jr

 Negative views about China have soared...
WorldNews

Trump, Modi relationship incredible, says Donald Trump Jr

 By Reena Bhardwaj New York [US], October 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have an "incredible" relationship, said the US..
WorldNews
Relationship of President Trump, PM Modi incredible, will benefit both countries: Donald Trump Jr [Video]

Relationship of President Trump, PM Modi incredible, will benefit both countries: Donald Trump Jr

Speaking to ANI, US President Donald Trump's son on October 19 (local time) said that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bonding will benefit both the countries going into the future. "I think the relationship of my father President Donald Trump and PM Modi is incredible...It has been an honour to watch and I love that they have a great and powerful relationship that will benefit both of our countries going into the future."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi to inaugurate three key projects for Gujarat on Saturday

 Prime Minister Narenda Modi will on Saturday inaugurate three key projects in Gujarat via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will launch the ‘Kisan..
IndiaTimes

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: International research on PM Modi's flagship mission reveals important details on economic gains

 Annual economic gains from household sanitation are worth US $727 per household.
DNA

Modi govt's focus on building border roads to secure boundaries shaken China: Nadda

 Laying the foundation stone of the BJP's six offices in Himachal Pradesh, virtually from Delhi, he said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi attends commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata [Video]

PM Modi attends commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal's Kolkata. The event took place via video conferencing on October 22. PM Modi's address on this occasion was telecasted in 294 constituencies following social distancing norms. PM Narendra Modi spoke in Bengali to wish the people of West Bengal on commencement of Durga Puja celebrations.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:06Published
PM Modi urges everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' during Durga Puja celebrations [Video]

PM Modi urges everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' during Durga Puja celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal's Kolkata. The event took place via video conferencing on October 22. PM Modi's address on this occasion was telecasted in 294 constituencies following social distancing norms. While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of COVID-19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain. The number of people might be less but the grandeur and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal." "I urge everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' and wear masks during celebrations at all times," PM added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Political commentator Paul Begala on "The Takeout" — 8/14/2020

 Democratic political consultant and commentator Paul Begala joins Major to break down Joe Biden's veepstakes winner: Senator Kamala Harris. Begala and Major also..
CBS News

Iowa Never Locked Down. Its Economy Is Struggling Anyway.

 President Trump has blamed Democratic officials’ rules for impeding the recovery. But even where restrictions are few, business is far from normal.
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden in tight race in swing states ahead of final debate

 President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will go head to head on the debate stage for the final time Thursday night. Larry Sabato, director..
CBS News

Democrats boycott committee vote on Amy Coney Barrett's nomination

 Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have unilaterally advanced the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, in spite of a boycott by..
CBS News

AP Reporter: Stakes are higher in final debate

 President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday. AP's White House reporter, Jonathan Lemire..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden Possible Assassination Plot by N.C. Man Busted with Guns, Explosives

 A North Carolina man may have been plotting the assassination of Joe Biden and showed an alarming fascination with domestic terrorism ... this according to the..
TMZ.com

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke on "The Takeout" — 10/2/2020

 Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke joins Major to talk about Texas' role in the upcoming election, and he expresses optimism that his home state could go to..
CBS News
First Look at Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' Interviews | THR News [Video]

First Look at Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' Interviews | THR News

CBS News shared sneak peeks at President Trump and Joe Biden's individual '60 Minutes' interviews prior to Sunday's airing, before Trump released his own footage from his interview with Lesley Stahl.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:08Published

What to expect from final presidential debate tonight

 President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in their final debate tonight. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN from Nashville with what to..
CBS News

Indian Americans Indian Americans Americans of Indian ancestry

Indian American Anika Chebrolu wins USD 25,000 for developing potential COVID-19 cure

 Anika Chebrolu, a 14-year-old Indian-American has won a USD 25,000 prize for a potential treatment to COVID-19.
DNA

Indian-Americans overwhelmingly support Biden, a new poll shows.

 Kamala Harris has had a galvanizing effect on Indian-American voters — but she’s not the only reason they support the Democratic ticket.
NYTimes.com

Indian-Americans Overwhelmingly Support Joe Biden, New Poll Shows

 Kamala Harris has had a galvanizing effect on Indian-American voters — but she’s not the only reason they support the Democratic ticket.
NYTimes.com
COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated [Video]

COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated

A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the hospital but also showed support virtually from cities across the United States. The community members chanted mantras and echoed the sound of the conch shell or Shankha for the speedy recovery of President Trump and the First Lady. Sentinels of Dharma, a Hindu American organization hosted the event. During the prayer meeting, Indian Americans also endorsed President Trump in his re-election bid and reached out to other community members all over the country to campaign in his favour. President Trump could be released from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday, his medical team said in an update on Sunday to members of the White House press pool, as the president continues his treatment on dexamethasone and Remdesivir to fight coronavirus. President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed on Friday after he announced that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:59Published

Namaste Trump Namaste Trump Event


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

In Face Of Trump's Hostility, Iran And Venezuela Are Getting Quite Friendly With Each Other [Video]

In Face Of Trump's Hostility, Iran And Venezuela Are Getting Quite Friendly With Each Other

In the 4th century BC, the ancient Sanskrit treatise, the Arthashastra, said 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend.' According to Business Insider, Iran and Venezuela may be taking that to heart as..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published