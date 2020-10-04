‘Trump, Modi relationship will benefit both nations in future’: Donald Trump Jr
The relationship between US President Donald Trump & Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit both the nations in the future, said Donald Trump Jr. ‘The Indian community understands that two democracies like that are together in a big fight against socialism and communism spreading all over the world so it’s been an honour to watch it,’ he said.
Trump Jr added that the Indian community understand hard-work and have seen through the hypocrisy of the Democrats.
He added that the Biden family is plagued by the same corruption that India faced once and added that the Indian community will not back the democrats in the upcoming polls.
He also said that the reception that President Trump got in India during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event was overwhelming.
Trump Jr was speaking after the release of his book Liberal Privilege and the event was organised exclusively for the Indian American community.
The Republican party is hopeful that Trump’s tough stand on China and good personal ties with PM Modi will help them attract votes from the Indian community in the Presidential election.
