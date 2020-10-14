Global  
 

Slight chance of light rain, snow mix Monday

Slight chance of light rain, snow mix Monday

There is a small chance we see some light rain by midday and this afternoon.

There is also a slight chance of some snow mixing in as well.

Rain showers are tracking tothe south of us this morning.There is a small chance we seesome light rain by midday andthis afternoon.

There is alsoa slight chance of some snowmixing in as well.

Rainamounts should be very lightand no snow accumulation isexpected.

Highs today willonly be in the middle 40s.Skies become partly cloudytonight with lows in the 30s.We have several chances forrain this week.

The next roundof rain moves in Tuesdayevening, then another round ofrain moves in Wednesday nightand continues through Thursdaymorning.

More showers and eventhunderstorms are possible onFriday.

We start the week coolbut end with more 60s onThursday and Friday.NOW TODAY'S




Colder weather rolls in with a chance of rain, snow mix with highs in the 40s [Video]

Colder weather rolls in with a chance of rain, snow mix with highs in the 40s

Sunday morning a cold front will sweep across Southeast Wisconsin, turning winds northwesterly, helping to usher in much cooler air. Temperatures this afternoon will only be in the 40s.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:07Published
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

A cold front moving through tonight change winds to the northwest and drop temperatures down to the upper 30s. Some light rain showers are possible. There will be another slim chance of rain showers..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:41Published
Wednesday is cloudy with highs in the 60s [Video]

Wednesday is cloudy with highs in the 60s

Clouds increase overnight and Wednesday is a cloudy day with just a slight chance for light rain late in the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a SE wind once again over 30 mph.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:10Published