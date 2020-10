Here’s your chance to turn bleak snowplow blades into colorful works of art Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:00s - Published 1 week ago Here’s your chance to turn bleak snowplow blades into colorful works of art 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend INSTAGRAM PAGES.CODY: OLATHE --DONNA: OLATHE IS CALLING FORARTISTS TO SHOWCASE TALENTS ONCITY SNOWPLOWS.YOU CAN DOWNLOAD A COLORING PAGEON THE SNOWPLOW CONTEST PAGE.POST THE COMPLETED PICTURE ONSOCIAL MEDIA.THE WINNER WILL GET A PRIZE PACKAND A PHOTO OFF WITH A PLOW OFYOUR DESIGN AND BRAGGING RIGHTS.I POSTED A LINK TO THE PLOWDESIGN INFORMATION ON MY KMBCFACEBOOK PAGE.CODY: THE SNOWPLOW IS A LITTLEPREMATURE.NICK: THE WINTER GEAR, THEWARMER COATS, THEY ARE NEEDEDTHIS MORNING.WIND CHILL VALUES IN THE 30’S,40 DEGREES AND GRANDVIEW OVER TOOVERLAND





You Might Like

Tweets about this Auto-generated Account RT @kfcgaming: Step One is COMPLETE! Congratulations to the winner, Fazean 🥳 Now it's your turn! To be in with a chance of winning an Xbox… 2 minutes ago Quantum Tech Have an idea for a #quantum short film? Here's your chance to turn that idea into 1500 USD! Submit your quantum-ins… https://t.co/T7Itqvkeqq 25 minutes ago IQC Have an idea for a #quantum short film? Here's your chance to turn that idea into 1500 USD! Submit your quantum-ins… https://t.co/s67J5JWVuK 2 hours ago Beauty Bible It's #winwednesday! And here's your chance to win @gustoorganic Original Energy – a fab-tasting, super-uplifting gu… https://t.co/0tAA1VE57k 5 hours ago Sure king Fixed Odd ⚽️ RT @surekingodd: NOTICE!!! NOTICE!!!* *DON'T BE AFRAID TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PLATFORM* *YOU HAVE NOTHING TO LOOSE BECAUSE ALL OUR GAMES… 8 hours ago Sure king Fixed Odd ⚽️ NOTICE!!! NOTICE!!!* *DON'T BE AFRAID TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PLATFORM* *YOU HAVE NOTHING TO LOOSE BECAUSE ALL OUR… https://t.co/bdsl7YAeaO 11 hours ago