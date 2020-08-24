Neil deGrasse Tyson: Asteroid Could “Buzz-cut” Earth the Day Before the Presidential Election

NASA: An Asteroid Will Come Close To Earth Right Before Election Day



As if 2020 hadn't already thrown enough at us, NASA says an asteroid will come close to Earth on Nov. 2. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:47 Published on August 26, 2020

Scientist Project Asteroid To Approach Earth On Eve Of Presidential Election



As if 2020 couldn't get more complicated, experts say an asteroid will hurtle toward Earth on the eve of the general election. But, is it really something New Yorkers need to worry about? CBS2's.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:34 Published on August 24, 2020