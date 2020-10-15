|
Mena Suvari expecting first child at 41
Mena Suvari expecting first child at 41
The 41-year-old American Beauty star is expecting her first child with her husband Michael Hope, revealing the couple's son is due in the spring.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
American Beauty actress Mena Suvari is expecting her first child at the age of 41 — a pregnancy...
OK! Magazine - Published
|
The 'American Beauty' actress is preparing for motherhood as she is expecting her first child with...
AceShowbiz - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources