Don't know the context: Digvijaya on Kamal Nath's 'item' remark for BJP's Imarti Devi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Congress veteran leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh reacted on Kamal Nath calling BJP leader Imarti Devi an "Item".

Singh said he was unaware about the context in which Nath used the word.

"I don't know in what context Kamal Nath Ji's said the word.

I also don't know the requirement behind the 'natak' 'nautanki' BJP is doing today.... No one from Madhya Pradesh's BJP said anything on Hathras incident." Recently, Nath called Imarti Devi 'Item' during an election rally.

Imarti Devi is a scheduled caste candidate of BJP.


Unlikely that Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath: Smriti Irani [Video]

Unlikely that Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath: Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani criticised former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, for calling BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Irani said, "I can't find any justification that Kamal Nath ji (former MP CM) can give for using such derogatory word against a woman political leader (referring to BJP's Imarti Devi as "item"). I can't understand why Gandhi family chooses to be absolutely silent. She further said, "I don't think Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath for making such a derogatory statement against a lady. Be it Kamal Nath or Digvijaya Singh, these are the people who keep fire burning in Gandhi family's kitchen." On October 18, former CM of MP and Congress leader Kamal Nath had used word 'item' for BJP leader Imarti Devi in a public rally in Gwalior.

'Item' remark row: Did not insult anyone, claims Kamal Nath; BJP holds silent protest

 Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, who is under all-round attack for his "Item" remark against state minister Imarti Devi, on Monday claimed that..
IndiaTimes

Kamalnath [Video]

Kamalnath

BJP leader Imarti Devi has lashed out at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his ‘item’ jibe at her. Imarti Devi said broke down while responding to Kamal Nath and said that Sonia Gandhi should dismiss him from the Congress party. ‘What is my crime, that I am poor and born into a Scheduled Caste family? If Kamal Nath uses such a language against me then what will happen to women of SC community. How can any woman move forward?’ Devi said. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also lashed out at the Congress and said that Congress never respects women. ‘First, Digvijay Singh had said something about Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan which I don't remember, now Kamal Nath called BJP's Imarti Devi an 'item' while Ajay Singh called her 'Jalebi'. Congress never respects women’,’ Scindia said. Kamal Nath had during a rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, referred to Imarti Devi, who is contesting the seat on a BJP ticket as ‘Yeh kya item hai.’ Watch the full video for all the details.

Scindia accuses Congress of not respecting women after Kamal Nath refers Imarti Devi as 'item' [Video]

Scindia accuses Congress of not respecting women after Kamal Nath refers Imarti Devi as 'item'

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia accused Congress of not respecting women. The reaction came after Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath while referring to Imarti Devi said, "Yeah kaun item hai?" Scindia said, "This is Congress's principle. First, Digvijay Singh had said something about Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan which I don't remember, now Kamal Nath called BJP's Imarti Devi an 'item' while Ajay Singh called her 'Jalebi'. Congress never respects women."

JP Nadda offers prayers at Anandamoyee Kalibari Temple in WB's Siliguri [Video]

JP Nadda offers prayers at Anandamoyee Kalibari Temple in WB's Siliguri

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda offered prayers at Anandamoyee Kalibari Temple in West Bengal's Siliguri on October 19. He is on a day-long visit to the state. JP Nadda was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on this occasion.

Shivraj Chouhan observes two-hour 'silent protest' against Kamal Nath over 'item' remark on Imarti Devi [Video]

Shivraj Chouhan observes two-hour 'silent protest' against Kamal Nath over 'item' remark on Imarti Devi

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan observed a two-hour 'silent protest' in Bhopal on October 19. He was protesting against the former MP CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item'. Other ministers of the state and leaders of the party were also present.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Watch: Kamal Nath clarifies on ‘item’ jibe; says he doesn’t insult anyone [Video]

Watch: Kamal Nath clarifies on ‘item’ jibe; says he doesn’t insult anyone

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has now defended his ‘item’ jibe saying that he does not insult anyone. He said that the speech list did not have any names and mentioned people as..

Shivraj looking for excuses, I didn't insult anyone: Kamal Nath to MP CM over his 'shameless' remark [Video]

Shivraj looking for excuses, I didn't insult anyone: Kamal Nath to MP CM over his 'shameless' remark

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on October 19 clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item' and said it wasn't to insult anyone, Chief Minister Shivraj..

Kamal Nath calls BJP's Imarti Devi 'item', she responds | Oneindia News [Video]

Kamal Nath calls BJP's Imarti Devi 'item', she responds | Oneindia News

The Madhya Pradesh bypolls hit a new low with former Chief Minister Kamal Nath calling BJP's candidate for the Dabra seat Imarti Devi an "item". While addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress..

