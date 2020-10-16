Don't know the context: Digvijaya on Kamal Nath's 'item' remark for BJP's Imarti Devi

Congress veteran leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh reacted on Kamal Nath calling BJP leader Imarti Devi an "Item".

Singh said he was unaware about the context in which Nath used the word.

"I don't know in what context Kamal Nath Ji's said the word.

I also don't know the requirement behind the 'natak' 'nautanki' BJP is doing today.... No one from Madhya Pradesh's BJP said anything on Hathras incident." Recently, Nath called Imarti Devi 'Item' during an election rally.

Imarti Devi is a scheduled caste candidate of BJP.