Don't know the context: Digvijaya on Kamal Nath's 'item' remark for BJP's Imarti Devi

Congress veteran leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh reacted on Kamal Nath calling BJP leader Imarti Devi an "Item".
Singh said he was unaware about the context in which Nath used the word.
"I don't know in what context Kamal Nath Ji's said the word.
I also don't know the requirement behind the 'natak' 'nautanki' BJP is doing today.... No one from Madhya Pradesh's BJP said anything on Hathras incident." Recently, Nath called Imarti Devi 'Item' during an election rally.
Imarti Devi is a scheduled caste candidate of BJP.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani criticised former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, for calling BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Irani said, "I can't find any justification that Kamal Nath ji (former MP CM) can give for using such derogatory word against a woman political leader (referring to BJP's Imarti Devi as "item"). I can't understand why Gandhi family chooses to be absolutely silent. She further said, "I don't think Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath for making such a derogatory statement against a lady. Be it Kamal Nath or Digvijaya Singh, these are the people who keep fire burning in Gandhi family's kitchen." On October 18, former CM of MP and Congress leader Kamal Nath had used word 'item' for BJP leader Imarti Devi in a public rally in Gwalior.
BJP leader Imarti Devi has lashed out at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his ‘item’ jibe at her. Imarti Devi said broke down while responding to Kamal Nath and said that Sonia Gandhi should dismiss him from the Congress party. ‘What is my crime, that I am poor and born into a Scheduled Caste family? If Kamal Nath uses such a language against me then what will happen to women of SC community. How can any woman move forward?’ Devi said. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also lashed out at the Congress and said that Congress never respects women. ‘First, Digvijay Singh had said something about Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan which I don't remember, now Kamal Nath called BJP's Imarti Devi an 'item' while Ajay Singh called her 'Jalebi'. Congress never respects women’,’ Scindia said. Kamal Nath had during a rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, referred to Imarti Devi, who is contesting the seat on a BJP ticket as ‘Yeh kya item hai.’ Watch the full video for all the details.
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia accused Congress of not respecting women. The reaction came after Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath while referring to Imarti Devi said, "Yeah kaun item hai?" Scindia said, "This is Congress's principle. First, Digvijay Singh had said something about Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan which I don't remember, now Kamal Nath called BJP's Imarti Devi an 'item' while Ajay Singh called her 'Jalebi'. Congress never respects women."
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan observed a two-hour 'silent protest' in Bhopal on October 19. He was protesting against the former MP CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item'. Other ministers of the state and leaders of the party were also present.
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on October 19 clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item' and said it wasn't to insult anyone, Chief Minister Shivraj..
The Madhya Pradesh bypolls hit a new low with former Chief Minister Kamal Nath calling BJP's candidate for the Dabra seat Imarti Devi an "item". While addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress..