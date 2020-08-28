Anti-China protests in Canada highlight brutal repression of ethnic Uyghurs

Demonstrations condemning Chinese atrocities on ethnic Uyghurs were held in Canadian city Vancouver.

Shouting anti-China slogans, protesters carried a march till Chinese embassy.

Seven human rights groups expressed solidarity with minority ethnic group.

They said that Beijing has been systematically cleansing north-western Xinxiang of its natives.

Millions of Uyghurs have been arrested and sent to concentration camps.

Left with no parents, children have been picked and admitted to state-run orphanages, where the curriculum is strictly in line Chinese agenda of destroying 'Uyghur ethnicity'.

The Turkic speaking minority is going through a humanitarian crisis.

China has trampled upon their rights, religious freedom.

Historical places of worship, education have been demolished.

Residential neighbourhoods have been replaced with Beijing-approved architecture.

Excessive restrictions have been imposed on their movement, practice of culture, nature of employment.

Brute highhandedness is exercised to change their political, ideological, religious beliefs.

The instructions for Uyghurs are simple if they want to live in China, they will have to live Chinese way.