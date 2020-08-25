Global  
 

Alok Sharma: No-deal Brexit will be matter of semantics

Mandatory credit: LBC - no pre-roll ads Business Secretary Alok Sharma hassaid a no-deal Brexit will be a matter of “semantics”.

Asked if the “Australiadeal” was another term for a no-deal situation, Mr Sharma said: “It depends,you can use the phrase ‘no deal’, but the point is there is a deal.”


