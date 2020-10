Holly Suzanne Courtier, a 38-year-old California hiker, has been found after missing for two weeks at Zion National Park in Utah.

California hiker reunites with family after missing for two weeks in Zion National Park

Authorities are continuing their search for a California woman who disappeared in Utah's Zion...

Rescuers found 38-year-old hiker Holly Courtier alive on Sunday after she vanished in Zion National...