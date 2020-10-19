Presidential Debate at Belmont impacts businesses and neighbors
Students, business owners, and neighbors in the Belmont University area have been impacted by the Presidential Debate.
chad michael RT @NC5: A few road closures are already in place as Belmont prepares to host the Presidential Debate this Thursday-- and some nearby busin… 10 hours ago
Rochelle @TundraVision It’s going to be obnoxious here. https://t.co/npg6aJKnnc 12 hours ago
NewsChannel 5 A few road closures are already in place as Belmont prepares to host the Presidential Debate this Thursday-- and so… https://t.co/OY3hRReh9o 14 hours ago
AMD Presidential Debate at Belmont impacts businesses and neighbors https://t.co/fZytmDJA0c 15 hours ago