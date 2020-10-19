Global  
 

Presidential Debate at Belmont impacts businesses and neighbors

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Students, business owners, and neighbors in the Belmont University area have been impacted by the Presidential Debate.


