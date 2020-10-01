Manchester United train ahead of PSG Champions League clash

The NHS's Stoptober campaign is hoping smokers in England will join a millionpeople - including Scott Mills and Kate Thornton - who managed to kick thehabit this year. New data from UCL show nearly an increase of nearly a quarter(22%) in people trying to quit this year. Nearly a quarter of those who triedto quit (23%) succeeded. Smoking prevalence in England is at an all-time lowof 13.9%.
Liverpool will take on Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the group stages ofthe Champions League, which will also see Barcelona face Juventus followingThursday’s draw in Geneva. The Premier League champions, who have won theEuropean Cup six times, were one of the eight top seeds and went into Group D.
