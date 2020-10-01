Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United train ahead of PSG Champions League clash

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Manchester United train ahead of PSG Champions League clash
Manchester United prepare for PSG

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Man Utd given hope over Sancho - Monday's gossip column

 Man Utd told a deal can still be done for Sancho, Traore set to snub Barcelona and Liverpool, Dybala in Juve bust-up, plus more.
BBC News

Man Utd's season starts now - Solskjaer after comeback win

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's season starts now after "inspirational" captain Harry Maguire led a comeback win at Newcastle.
BBC News

Barcelona want Depay, Wijnaldum and Garcia - Sunday's football gossip

 Barcelona target Depay, Wijnaldum and Garcia, Moyes' bid to hijack Bale move, Man Utd keen on Valverde, plus more.
BBC News

Man Utd score three late goals to overcome Newcastle

 Manchester United score three late goals at Newcastle as they bounce back from their embarrassing defeat against Tottenham.
BBC News

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club

Neymar misses PSG game after Brazil duty

 Neymar will sit out Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away at Nimes on Friday, hot on the heels of his starring role on international duty for Brazil. The..
WorldNews

Friday's gossip: Juve planning £360m move for PSG's Mbappe

 Juventus could swap Ronaldo for Mbappe in a £360m move, Borussia Dortmund will not sell Jadon Sancho, plus more.
BBC News

Neymar eclipses Ronaldo as hat-trick brings 64th Brazil goal

 Neymar overtook Ronaldo and moved into second place behind Pele on Brazil's all-time goalscoring list after notching a hat-trick in a 4-2 victory over Peru on..
WorldNews
Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings [Video]

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings

Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:50Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Did Ceferin reveal Champions League format for 2024?

 After a Champions League season affected by coronavirus, Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA president, went further to try and explore other formats for the Champions..
WorldNews
Kate Thornton and Scott Mills call on smokers to join them in quitting [Video]

Kate Thornton and Scott Mills call on smokers to join them in quitting

The NHS's Stoptober campaign is hoping smokers in England will join a millionpeople - including Scott Mills and Kate Thornton - who managed to kick thehabit this year. New data from UCL show nearly an increase of nearly a quarter(22%) in people trying to quit this year. Nearly a quarter of those who triedto quit (23%) succeeded. Smoking prevalence in England is at an all-time lowof 13.9%.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published
Klopp happy with UCL draw, worried over international break [Video]

Klopp happy with UCL draw, worried over international break

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp wary of COVID-19 risks during international break.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:10Published
Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage? [Video]

Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage?

Liverpool will take on Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the group stages ofthe Champions League, which will also see Barcelona face Juventus followingThursday’s draw in Geneva. The Premier League champions, who have won theEuropean Cup six times, were one of the eight top seeds and went into Group D.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Edinson Cavani IN, Paul Pogba retuns, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar start: How Manchester United and PSG should line up for Champions League clash

You couldn’t write it: Edinson Cavani, after all he went through with Paris Saint-Germain, could...
talkSPORT - Published

Kylian Mbappe sends warning to Man Utd new boy Edinson Cavani ahead of PSG clash

Kylian Mbappe sends warning to Man Utd new boy Edinson Cavani ahead of PSG clash Manchester United new boy Edinson Cavani is set to line up against ex-club Paris St-Germain in the...
Daily Star - Published

News24.com | PSG's Icardi out of Champions League match against Manchester Utd

Paris Saint-Germain will be without injured Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi for their opening...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Newcastle v Manchester Utd: Premier League match preview [Video]

Newcastle v Manchester Utd: Premier League match preview

We take a look at some of the statistics as Newcastle United prepare to meetManchester United in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Solskjaer: We know we've started the season badly [Video]

Solskjaer: We know we've started the season badly

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ahead to his side's PremierLeague clash with Newcastle, as they look to bounce back from a 6-1 homedefeat to Spurs before the international break.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Premier League rejects Project Big Picture [Video]

Premier League rejects Project Big Picture

The Premier League has rejected Project Big Picture, which was brought forwardby Manchester United and Liverpool. The proposals included an immediate£250million bailout for the EFL and a 25 per cent..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published