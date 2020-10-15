Global  
 

Andy Burnham calls for more support for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says he is still in discussions with theGovernment over the implementation of stricter coronavirus restrictions butsays the region needs more support if they are to be moved into Tier 3.


Greater Manchester eyes millions in extra lockdown funding as talks continue [Video]

Greater Manchester eyes millions in extra lockdown funding as talks continue

Greater Manchester may be offered millions in extra funding to accept thestrictest coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson seeks to prevent alockdown revolt and mayor Andy Burnham presses for a Commons vote to break the“impasse”. The Labour mayor was said to have had a “constructive” conversationwith the Prime Minister’s chief strategic adviser, Sir Edward Lister, over theweekend and further talks have been scheduled for Monday.

Greater Manchester Mayor Burnham says he has full support [Video]

Greater Manchester Mayor Burnham says he has full support

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says he has the support of local Conservatives and rejects accusation of partisanship. He says leaders in Manchester were told Tier 3 may not work, and that national lockdown can't be ruled out. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Manchester Mayor Burnham calls for vote on financial support [Video]

Manchester Mayor Burnham calls for vote on financial support

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called on parliament to vote on a "full, fair furlough scheme" to protect vulnerable workers from financial hardship. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Andy Burnham doesn't rule out legal action against Government [Video]

Andy Burnham doesn't rule out legal action against Government

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham does not rule out legally challengingthe Government restrictions in Manchester saying "he would do anything toprotect low-paid workers"

Minister: Agreement can be reached with Manchester 'today' [Video]

Minister: Agreement can be reached with Manchester 'today'

Robert Jenrick has insisted that an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester can be reached "today" over entering the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The communities secretary warned that "action" will be taken if no compromise can be found. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid-19: Talks to resume over Greater Manchester restrictions

 Regional leaders say they want better financial support before they will agree to move into the top tier.
BBC News

Greater Manchester tier 3 lockdown rejected by Andy Burnham in defiant statement

Greater Manchester tier 3 lockdown rejected by Andy Burnham in defiant statement The Greater Manchester Mayor said the lockdown proposed for Greater Manchester - which he is...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Burnham calls for Commons vote to ‘break the impasse’ over Tier 3 restrictions

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has called on Westminster’s political leaders to help in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Real reason Boris Johnson won't impose Tier 3 on Greater Manchester

Real reason Boris Johnson won't impose Tier 3 on Greater Manchester His warnings came after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, in conjunction with other regional...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Tensions rise over Manchester COVID rules [Video]

Tensions rise over Manchester COVID rules

Michael Gove has accused Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham of "posturing" in refusing to accept strict new coronavirus rules

Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester [Video]

Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins responds to claims hewill not enforce Tier 3 lockdown restrictions without the support of thecity's mayor Andy Burnham. Mr Hopkins said the..

PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules [Video]

PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules

Boris Johnson has urged Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to "reconsider and engage constructively" over the imposition of Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions. The prime minister warned he would..

