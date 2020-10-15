Andy Burnham calls for more support for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says he is still in discussions with theGovernment over the implementation of stricter coronavirus restrictions butsays the region needs more support if they are to be moved into Tier 3.
Greater Manchester may be offered millions in extra funding to accept thestrictest coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson seeks to prevent alockdown revolt and mayor Andy Burnham presses for a Commons vote to break the“impasse”. The Labour mayor was said to have had a “constructive” conversationwith the Prime Minister’s chief strategic adviser, Sir Edward Lister, over theweekend and further talks have been scheduled for Monday.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says he has the support of local Conservatives and rejects accusation of partisanship. He says leaders in Manchester were told Tier 3 may not work, and that national lockdown can't be ruled out. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called on parliament to vote on a "full, fair furlough scheme" to protect vulnerable workers from financial hardship. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Robert Jenrick has insisted that an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester can be reached "today" over entering the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The communities secretary warned that "action" will be taken if no compromise can be found. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn