Andy Burnham calls for more support for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3 PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Andy Burnham calls for more support for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3 Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says he is still in discussions with theGovernment over the implementation of stricter coronavirus restrictions butsays the region needs more support if they are to be moved into Tier 3. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Xy5Z89🇩🇪🇪🇺 Twelve hospitals are already full, the Guardian quotes from an internal document from the National Health Service (… https://t.co/nLcbzZr5F8 26 minutes ago Abdul Wahid Coronavirus: Greater Manchester mayor calls for vote on more support for Tier 3 areas amid lockdown row https://t.co/eaatWdPyuu 15 hours ago Wildcat3 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 🇺🇸 🇳🇦 RT @TeesValleyVoice: Greater Manchester mayor calls for vote on more support for Tier 3 areas amid lockdown row https://t.co/tiQ2TTA0iS 16 hours ago Tees Valley Voice 🇬🇧 Greater Manchester mayor calls for vote on more support for Tier 3 areas amid lockdown row https://t.co/tiQ2TTA0iS 16 hours ago Switch Radio News Greater Manchester mayor calls for vote on more support for Tier 3 areas amid lockdown row https://t.co/hereAUD37c 16 hours ago Trina 💫 RT @SkyNews: Three stories for this evening… 🔴 Gove accuses Greater Manchester mayor of 'posturing' https://t.co/D3CyEVJnSh 🔴 'More than o… 17 hours ago Kate Andy Burnham (yes more people like him should come forward) calls for Commons vote to 'break impasse' on Covid rule… https://t.co/I8fkIAR6L7 19 hours ago SkyNews Three stories for this evening… 🔴 Gove accuses Greater Manchester mayor of 'posturing' https://t.co/D3CyEVJnSh 🔴 '… https://t.co/9ZtTcMOz5J 22 hours ago