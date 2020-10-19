Five injured in explosion in Harrisonburg, Virginia Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:20s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:20s - Published Five injured in explosion in Harrisonburg, Virginia Five people were injured in an explosion in Harrisonburg, Virginia on Saturday (October 17). Footage filmed around 9 am shows flames from the explosion. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Clay Von Bulow RT @starsandstripes: An investigation continued Sunday into the cause of an explosion in Harrisonburg, Va., that injured five, including th… 1 hour ago Times-Dispatch HARRISONBURG — Fire officials have determined there are no additional victims from a weekend explosion and fire tha… https://t.co/ZnYVKpcE8c 3 hours ago jet-sy RT @CBS6: Fire officials have determined there are no additional victims from a weekend explosion and fire that injured five people in Virg… 12 hours ago WTVR CBS 6 Richmond Fire officials have determined there are no additional victims from a weekend explosion and fire that injured five… https://t.co/QaCAUK4mm2 12 hours ago Stars and Stripes An investigation continued Sunday into the cause of an explosion in Harrisonburg, Va., that injured five, including… https://t.co/VSp1sMbsAj 13 hours ago

