Jamie Lynn Spears teases Zoey 101 reunion

Britney Spears' dad Jamie is 'concerned' she has too much freedom



Britney Spears' dad Jamie is reportedly "very concerned" that her new conservator Jodi Montgomery has given the singer "a lot of freedom" in making decisions about her medical treatment. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Britney Spears wants to make her conservatorship battle public



Britney Spears wants to make parts of her conservatorship battle public, after her dad, Jamie Spears, recently requested it be sealed. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:48 Published on September 4, 2020