Hospitality workers urge Government to provide more financial support amid tougher Covid-19 sanctions

Arrests made as Extinction Rebellion begins 10 days of protest in London



At least five arrests have been made after Extinction Rebellion protestersblocked a road near to the Houses of Parliament. The campaigners sat in themiddle of the road next to Parliament Square to stop the traffic on Tuesdayafternoon. Dozens of police officers swooped in to carry them away to vansparked nearby, while the rest of the group danced, chanted and cheered.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published on January 1, 1970