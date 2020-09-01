Hospitality workers urge Government to provide more financial support amid tougher Covid-19 sanctions

Pantomime dames, actors and creative industry workers have taken part in aprotest to highlight the plight of the theatre sector amid the coronaviruspandemic. Demonstrators marched to Parliament Square in central London tohighlight the impact that the cancellation of the pantomime season will haveon theatres and their employees.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square has been vandalised during an Extinction Rebellion protest in central London. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
There were more arrests in central London as hundreds of Extinction Rebellionsupporters gathered in and around Parliament Square as Boris Johnson headedinto the House of Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
At least five arrests have been made after Extinction Rebellion protestersblocked a road near to the Houses of Parliament. The campaigners sat in themiddle of the road next to Parliament Square to stop the traffic on Tuesdayafternoon. Dozens of police officers swooped in to carry them away to vansparked nearby, while the rest of the group danced, chanted and cheered.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's bronze statue to be unveiled at Leicester Square, London as DDLJ marks its silver jubilee on 20th October. Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty to join hands for an adaptation of the comedy of errors, Cirkus. It will also star Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. For minute-to-minute updates from Bollywood, stay tuned with Desimartini.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:19Published
Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram says financial support is needed to help the lower-paid hospitality workers that are to be impacted by new lockdown restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us..
As the pandemic drives the US economy inexorably into the ditch, many freelancers, gig workers, and self-employed Americans find work is dwindling.
But according to Business Insider, there are ways to..