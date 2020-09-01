Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hospitality workers urge Government to provide more financial support amid tougher Covid-19 sanctions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Hospitality workers urge Government to provide more financial support amid tougher Covid-19 sanctions

Hospitality workers urge Government to provide more financial support amid tougher Covid-19 sanctions

Hospitality workers protest in Parliament Square, central London, againsttougher coronavirus restrictions and the amount of financial support given tothe industry.

Interview withYotam Ottolenghi.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Parliament Square Parliament Square square in London, United Kingdom

Pantomime dames lead protest calling for theatre industry support [Video]

Pantomime dames lead protest calling for theatre industry support

Pantomime dames, actors and creative industry workers have taken part in aprotest to highlight the plight of the theatre sector amid the coronaviruspandemic. Demonstrators marched to Parliament Square in central London tohighlight the impact that the cancellation of the pantomime season will haveon theatres and their employees.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Winston Churchill statue vandalised again [Video]

Winston Churchill statue vandalised again

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square has been vandalised during an Extinction Rebellion protest in central London. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published
More arrests as Extinction Rebellion protesters stage second day of action [Video]

More arrests as Extinction Rebellion protesters stage second day of action

There were more arrests in central London as hundreds of Extinction Rebellionsupporters gathered in and around Parliament Square as Boris Johnson headedinto the House of Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published
Arrests made as Extinction Rebellion begins 10 days of protest in London [Video]

Arrests made as Extinction Rebellion begins 10 days of protest in London

At least five arrests have been made after Extinction Rebellion protestersblocked a road near to the Houses of Parliament. The campaigners sat in themiddle of the road next to Parliament Square to stop the traffic on Tuesdayafternoon. Dozens of police officers swooped in to carry them away to vansparked nearby, while the rest of the group danced, chanted and cheered.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty to reunite for Cirkus, Ajay Devgn will not be a part of Adipurush [Video]

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty to reunite for Cirkus, Ajay Devgn will not be a part of Adipurush

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's bronze statue to be unveiled at Leicester Square, London as DDLJ marks its silver jubilee on 20th October. Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty to join hands for an adaptation of the comedy of errors, Cirkus. It will also star Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. For minute-to-minute updates from Bollywood, stay tuned with Desimartini.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:19Published

Could cold water hold a clue to a dementia cure?

 Swimmers at a London lido aid understanding of what cold does to the body.
BBC News

Man arrested over leak of Kim Darroch cables criticising Trump

 Suspect believed to be civil servant at UK’s Department for International Trade A man has been arrested in connection with the leak of highly sensitive cables..
WorldNews

European cities impose new lockdowns to tamp down COVID-19

 CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool bar owner says financial support for closed venues 'not enough' [Video]

Liverpool bar owner says financial support for closed venues 'not enough'

Venya Kruitkov, owner of Kazamier bar in Liverpool, says that more financialsupport needs to be provided as employers in the hospitality industry will beunable to subside wages, even with Government..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
Rotheram: PM needs to support low-paid hospitality staff [Video]

Rotheram: PM needs to support low-paid hospitality staff

Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram says financial support is needed to help the lower-paid hospitality workers that are to be impacted by new lockdown restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:32Published
Freelancers Are In A Tight Spot, But There Are Still Ways To Keep Cash Coming In [Video]

Freelancers Are In A Tight Spot, But There Are Still Ways To Keep Cash Coming In

As the pandemic drives the US economy inexorably into the ditch, many freelancers, gig workers, and self-employed Americans find work is dwindling. But according to Business Insider, there are ways to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published