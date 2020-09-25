Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry

The Home Secretary has agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the1974 Birmingham pub bombings, after a meeting with West Midlands Mayor AndyStreet.

In a move welcomed by campaigners who lost loved ones in the twinattacks, Priti Patel said she would take into account their views and officialadvice before making any decision.

Interviews with Andy Street and JulieHambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the attack.