Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry

Priti Patel says she is 'deeply shocked and saddened' at the fatal shooting ofa police officer in Croydon. The Home Secretary was commenting after anofficer was shot dead in the early hours of the morning.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced the UK's terror threat level has been increased from substantial to severe, following an attack in Vienna, Austria.
Ms Patel insisted the change was a "precautionary measure" and "was not based on any specific threat". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A vineyard in the West Midlands has created the first 'British Beaujolais', asthe UK wine industry continues to grow. Sixteen Ridges Vineyard, near Ledburyin Herefordshire, will start selling their English Nouveau later this month.Interview with Simon Day, production director at Sixteen Ridges Vineyard.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
The saucy 96-year-old identical twins who famously told Good Morning Britainhost Piers Morgan their longevity was down to “plenty of sex and no Guinness”have hit even dizzier heights by flying in a helicopter. Lil Cox and DorisHobday had the nation in stitches after being invited on the TV show in May asBritain's oldest known identical twins, after Lil confessed to her crush onactor Jason Statham, saying: "If I had one night with him, I’d die happy."Dubbed the Tipton Twins after their home town in the West Midlands' BlackCountry, the pair have since marked October's Grandparents Day with a25-minute helicopter ride - securing their reputation as the country’sfunniest and most adventurous nonagenarians.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published