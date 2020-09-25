Global  
 

Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
The Home Secretary has agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the1974 Birmingham pub bombings, after a meeting with West Midlands Mayor AndyStreet.

In a move welcomed by campaigners who lost loved ones in the twinattacks, Priti Patel said she would take into account their views and officialadvice before making any decision.

Interviews with Andy Street and JulieHambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the attack.


