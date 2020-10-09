Global  
 

Gov. Whitmer: Trump 'Inciting' Domestic Terrorism

Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Gov. Whitmer: Trump 'Inciting' Domestic Terrorism

Gov. Whitmer: Trump 'Inciting' Domestic Terrorism

Whitmer says Trump 'inciting' domestic terrorism as Trump campaign adviser dismisses President's incendiary rhetoric as 'having fun' at rallies.


Gov. Whitmer on 'Meet the Press': Trump incites domestic terrorism

Whitmer's remarks Sunday followed a Saturday Michigan Trump rally at which the president criticized...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldMediaite


Trump 'inciting domestic terrorism' with 'lock her up!' rally chant says Michigan governor

'Lock them all up', US president Donald Trump said while criticising Michigan's governor, Gretchen...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


Michigan sheriff defends suspects in domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

(Natural News) A Michigan Sheriff has come under fire for defending the group of people who were...
NaturalNews.com - Published Also reported by •NPR



Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer Underscores Threat Domestic Terror Groups Pose, FBI Says [Video]

Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer Underscores Threat Domestic Terror Groups Pose, FBI Says

Experts say the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan's governor underscores the threat domestic terror groups pose to the country.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:43Published
Two Marines Among Those Charged In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot [Video]

Two Marines Among Those Charged In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

Thirteen people were charged on Thursday of an alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Now, CNN reveals that of those charged, two are former Marines. The US Marine..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Gov. Cuomo Blasts Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer As ‘Attempted Act Of Domestic Terrorism’ [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Blasts Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer As ‘Attempted Act Of Domestic Terrorism’

According to an FBI affidavit, six men connected to a militia group had been making plans to take Whitmer hostage and “try” her for treason. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:04Published