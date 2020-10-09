Gov. Whitmer: Trump 'Inciting' Domestic Terrorism
Whitmer says Trump 'inciting' domestic terrorism as Trump campaign adviser dismisses President's incendiary rhetoric as 'having fun' at rallies.
Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer Underscores Threat Domestic Terror Groups Pose, FBI SaysExperts say the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan's governor underscores the threat domestic terror groups pose to the country.
Two Marines Among Those Charged In Michigan Governor Kidnapping PlotThirteen people were charged on Thursday of an alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Now, CNN reveals that of those charged, two are former Marines. The US Marine..
Gov. Cuomo Blasts Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer As ‘Attempted Act Of Domestic Terrorism’According to an FBI affidavit, six men connected to a militia group had been making plans to take Whitmer hostage and “try” her for treason. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.