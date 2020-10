Last day to register online to vote in California

DO SO ONLINE.BUT THE LAST DAY TO REGISTERONLINE IS TODAY.THE PROCESS IS SIMPLE -- YOU'LLGO TO THE SECRETARY OFSTATE'S WEBSITE THEN YOU'LL HAVETO ANSWER A HANDFUL OFQUESTIONS.YOU'LL NEED YOUR CALIFORNIADRIVER'S LICENSE OR I-D CARDNUMBER... THE LAST FOUR OF YOURSOCIAL SECURITYNUMBER... AND YOUR BIRTHDATE.THE PROCESS ONLY TAKES A FEWMINUTES.IF YOU'RE NOT ABLE TO REGISTERONLINE TODAY -- YOU CANSTILL REGISTER IN PERSON AT YOURELECTIONS OFFICE OR AT THEPOLLS ON ELECTION DAY.HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE FOREVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOWABOUT THE UPCOMING ELECTION ONNOVEMBER 3RD.

