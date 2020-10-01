NZ's next parliament will be most diverse ever

Labour won 64 of the 120 parliamentary seats, and more than half of those are female candidates.
It also has 16 indigenous MaoriMPs as well one of Sri Lankan origin and the first member of African origin, Ibrahim Omar.
"It's a huge privilege and being the first African MP and, I think, second Muslim in the history of New Zealand parliament." About 10% of the members in the 120-seat house will be openly lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, believed to be the most representative parliament from that community in the world.
The Greens won as many as 10 seats in parliament and a majority of them are women, indigenous leaders or LGBT.
Ardern's party has enough seats to rule outright but is in talks with the Green Party to build a wider consensus.
Ardern herself arrived onto the global scene in 2017 when she became the world's youngest female head of government at the age of 37.
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has described her landslide electionvictory as an endorsement of her government’s efforts to stamp out thecoronavirus and reboot the economy. A day after winning a second term – withher Labour Party now able to govern without a coalition partner – Ms Ardernsaid she expected to form a new government within three weeks and toprioritise work on the virus response.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century on Saturday as voters rewarded her for strong leadership, particularly throughout this year. Edward Baran reports.
New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has won a second term in office inan election landslide of historic proportions. With most of the votes counted,Ms Ardern’s liberal Labour Party was winning 49% of the vote compared with 27%for its main challenger, the conservative National Party.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Police officers in New Zealand perform a haka in memory of Sergeant MattRatana four days after he was shot dead inside a custody centre in London. Thegroup of officers carried out the traditional Maori dance at Porirua Collegenear Wellington following the shooting last Friday in Croydon, south London.Originally from Hawke's Bay, Sgt Ratana went to the UK in 1989 but he returnedto New Zealand to serve in the police between 2003 and 2008.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
London has been moved into Tier-2 restrictions, the second-highest Covid-19 alert level, as cases continue to rise in the capital. Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash will also move to the "high" Covid alert level from midnight on Saturday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Culture Secretary Oliver Downden has said it is "reasonable" to think that the UK will have a Covid-19 vaccine "towards the beginning of next year". He told MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee that multiple vaccines are currently being trialled worldwide. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
India is a country that carries in its abode, incredible stories of peace and brotherhood. Visuals of a Muslim celebrating Diwali and a Hindu observing Eid often make rounds on social media here. Celebrating this unity and togetherness between various communities along with promoting a healthy lifestyle, a cycle race was recently organized in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir. Carrying the message of peace, brotherhood and happiness, around 500 youngsters in Srinagar pedalled their way on the banks on Dal Lake. Named as 'Pedal for Peace', the race was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police and was first in more than a year following months of restrictions after the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019 and then COVID-19 induced lockdown from March this year, in the valley. Along with promoting the spirit of togetherness, the event also aimed to inculcate a healthy lifestyle among the youngsters as they are future of the nation as well as the 'Change makers'. The event included races for sub-junior boys and girls, junior boys and girls, senior men and women and veteran men. The Union territory's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha was the chief guest during the event. He appeared all enthused to witness such a huge participation of youth and later distributed prizes among the winners at Police Golf Course in Srinagar. Events like 'Pedal for peace' not just play a crucial role in creating awareness about health but also help in strengthening the bond of oneness among people no matter which caste or community they belong to.
Hari Shankar Jain, counsel for the petitioners in Mathura temple case slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his tweet against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "He (Owaisi) had never understood Hindus, all he knows is doing politics in the name Muslim community. He forgets that my case has nothing to do with any party or organization be it RSS or VHP. The case is matter of emotions of Hindus," said Hari Shankar Jain. Petitioners had filed the case seeking removal of the mosque from the site, claiming that it was built after razing a temple by then Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.